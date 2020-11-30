Major Research on the Impact of COVID-19 on Women

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2020 -- The COVID-19 pandemic is upending every corner of American society--causing hundreds of thousands of deaths & lingering illnesses, throwing millions out of work & interrupting education for an entire generation of children. The history of our country & our world has been permanently changed. It has demonstrated, in a way no studies ever have, the shortcomings in the US health care system, while also highlighting areas of promising resilience. HealthyWomen sought to understand just how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the physical & emotional health of adult women in the United States, particularly socioeconomic, geographic & racial/ethnic demographics. Please join us on Once a Nurse, Always a Nurse with Host Leanne Meier, BSN, Monday, December 14, 2020 at 1 PM ET/12 N CT/11 AM MT/10 AM PT https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/123803/women-and-covid-19-what-you-need-to-know



Leanne Meier, BSN, RN is the international talk show host of Once a Nurse, Always a Nurse: Exploring the world of Nursing on VoiceAmerica.com, Health & Wellness for the past 3.5 years. She currently has over 110,000 listeners in 70+ countries. Leanne's goal is to be the megaphone for nurses to make their voices heard on who they are and what they add to the life of every human being on the planet. Leanne is an engaging and sought-after public speaker dedicated to the advancement and well-being of Nurses! She led a team during closures of two hospitals and managed information classes, assisted with placement of laid off workers and fought for fair and respectful treatment of employees while working closely with the State of Minnesota Services. Leanne has also served as a trainer for 15 years with Talent Development researching, designing and training specialized programs. Leanne's extensive experience includes 17 years of management experience, teaching staff how to deal with conflict resolution. She consulted with and mediated conflicts between managers, employees, teams and individuals. She taught Nursing for 5 years to RNs returning to nursing.



