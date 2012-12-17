Major Reverse Phone Lookup Research Firm Updates Its Rating System Change

Bronxville, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2012 -- Major reverse phone reviews firm and industry watchdog, PeopleLocatorHelp.Com, updates its rating systems changes scheduled to implement by the end January-2013. As a result of an acceleration of data sources and reviews by consumers, PeopleLocatorHelp.Com announces the rating system changes are ahead of schedule and are now planned for final implementation by Monday, January 7, 2012 - a full 3 weeks ahead of schedule. For more information on this roll out visit: http://peoplelocatorhelp.com



The company also anticipates a small tweak to the algorithm is has used for the past 8 months to rank phone lookup services on its website. The tweak is made necessary by the constant changes in consumer preferences between low cost lookups, one-time charge lookups and monthly membership type lookup services, which have become more popular lately. Jim Barrick of Toledo, Ohio comments: ”Its nice to have a variety of services to pick from on the People Locator Help site, sometimes you need to do 30-50 lookups in bulk in order to check up on new employee backgrounds before a mass hire or even an entire residential community that one plans to buy a home in. So its great to have a firm rate the best unlimited search - monthly membership sites, which when you compare overall apples-apples cost, it becomes a whole lot cheaper than a standard 79 cent one time lookup”.



Reverse number lookup services are constantly evolving and therefore adjustments in rating criteria need to take place, especially the changes spearheaded by consumer taste and preferences. As a result of these rating improvements, People Locator Help anticipates more real time adjustments in ranking. These rankings will serve as the backbone for the small anticipated tweak in the 8 month old algorithmic formula which uses ratings by the site’s developers as well as consumers as key data input.



The new ranking system will be coded in over the next 4-6 weeks with final implementation scheduled for the last week in January - 2013.



