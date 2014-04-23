Major Roll of the Shoulder Fired Anti-Tank Market Worth $3.2 Billion by 2020

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- According to the new market research report "Shoulder Fired Anti-Tank, Anti-Aircraft Short Range Missiles and RPG Market – Global Forecasts and Analysis to 2014 - 2020", published by MarketsandMarkets, Shoulder Anti-tank, Anti-aircraft short range missile and RPG market is expected to register growth with a CAGR of 6.03%, and reach $3.2 Billion by the end of 2020



Browse more than 57 market data tables with 25 figures spread through 160 pages and in-depth TOC on "Shoulder Fired Anti-Tank, Anti-Aircraft Short Range Missiles and RPG Market"

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The report estimates the current Global Shoulder Anti-Tank, Anti-Aircraft and RPG Market at $3.2 billion. Self- Reliant, Man Preferred Guided system would be the driving factors for this market. Countries are not dependent on foreign technology, but have started with indigenous production. North America (NA), Asia, and Europe are the major regions constituting around 88% of the missile market and are expected to produce around $1.9 million weapons by the end of 2020.



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Major players of the anti-tank market from the U.S. , Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America are expected to grow at a faster rate. Due to economic downturn, major countries such as the U.S. and the U.K. are witnessing economic difficulties.Brazil, India, South Korea, China, and Japan are the new regions that are emerging due to their defense spending and their current national security situation. However, it is estimated that the CAGR is expected to be 6.03% by the end of 2020.



The Global Shoulder Fired Anti-Tank, Anti-Aircraft and RPG Market (2014-2020) report offers detailed analysis of the anti-tank and anti-aircraft market over the next six years. The report also provides potential market opportunities to enter the industry, using detailed market size forecasts.



The shoulder fired anti-tank and anti-aircraft market is segmented, based on product, application, and geography. The anti-tank market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.03% during the forecasted period.There have been recent developments on anti-tank and anti-aircraft market. Saudi Arabia is in talks with Pakistan to provide anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles to Syrian rebels, in the on-going Syrian conflict.



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This report provides a market analysis of the Global Shoulder Fired Anti-Tank, Anti-Aircraft and RPG market over the next six years. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast global industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and other key news. The report also analyzes the market share on the basis of Surface to Surface missile and Surface to Air missile. It provides information about the leading competitors in the global Anti-Tank and Anti-Aircraft market and apart from a general overview of these companies, it also provides details on their financial positions, key products, their unique selling points and key developments. This research report also segments the market on the basis of products, types, application and geography, country, forecasting revenues, market share and analyzing trends in each of the sub segments.



The global shoulder anti-tank, anti-aircraft short range missile and RPG market is expected to register growth with a CAGR of 6.03%, and reach $3.2 billion by the end of 2020. Self-Reliance and Man Preferred guided system remain the driving factors for the global anti-tank and anti-aircraft short range missile market. This market is expected to produce around $1.9 million weapons by the end of 2020.



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