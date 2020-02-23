Major Trends in Cleaning Robot Market

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2020 -- The cleaning robot market to grow from USD 2.1 billion in 2018 to USD 4.4 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.2% during the forecast period. The major factors that are expected to be driving market are the increased penetration of automation in household appliances, rise in labor cost, and increasing safety concerns. The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the cleaning robot market size based on type (personal cleaning robot, professional cleaning robot), product, control, operating environment, application, and region.



Browse 110 market data Tables and 44 Figures spread through 129 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Cleaning Robot Market - Global Forecast to 2023"



Floor-cleaning robot expected to hold the largest share of the cleaning robot market by 2025



Floor-cleaning robot is expected to hold the largest share, on the basis of product, of the cleaning robot market by 2025; the growth of the market for this technology can be attributed to the popularity of floor-cleaning robots in the residential sector, which has helped market to grow at a rapid pace. These robots are equipped with functions such as navigation control systems and sensors (distance counter, gyro, ultrasonic, laser, and bumper switches), which are specifically used to detect obstacles and prevent collisions.

Cleaning robot market for residential application expected to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period



The cleaning robot market for the residential application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Cleaning robots in the residential application are utilized to perform tasks such as mopping and cleaning. In certain countries, employing domestic workers becomes too expensive; in such cases, cleaning robots can easily undertake the task of cleaning.



APAC expected to dominate the cleaning robot market during the forecast period



The cleaning robot market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC is the fastest-growing market for cleaning robots. Rise in disposable income among consumers in APAC has led to the adoption of cleaning robots. The increasing adoption of cleaning robots and the influx of global players, along with the emergence of native players, are helping the market to grow. As a result, APAC holds a significant share of the overall cleaning robot market.



Key Market Players



iRobot (US), Neato Robotics (US), LG Electronics (South Korea), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Ecovacs Robotics (China), Dyson (UK), Intellibot Robotics (US), Alfred Kärcher (Germany), ILIFE (China), bObsweep (Canada), Bissell Homecare (US), Miele (Germany), Cyberdyne (Japan), Vorwerk (Germany), Monoprice (US), Tennant Company (US), AMANO Corporation (Japan), Makita Corporation (Japan), Gaussian Robotics (Singapore), Brain Corporation (US), ADLATUS Robotics GmbH (Germany), and Avidbots Corp. (Canada).



