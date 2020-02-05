Major Trends in Thin Film and Printed Battery

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2020 -- According to the new market research report "Thin Film and Printed Battery Market by Voltage (Below 1.5V, 1.5V to 3V, above 3V), Chargeability (Rechargeable, Single Use), Application (Smart Packaging, Smart Card, Wearable Device, Consumer Electronic, Wireless Communication) - Global Forecast to 2022", the thin film and printed battery market is estimated to be worth USD 1.25 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 24.7% between 2016 and 2022.



Factors driving the thin film and printed battery market include the rising need of thin film and printed battery solutions in healthcare industry, growing opportunities for mobile medical devices and wireless healthcare monitoring systems, and demand for ultra-thin printed battery solutions for next-generation smart textiles.



Browse 67 market data tables and 54 figures spread through 153 pages and in-depth TOC on "Thin Film and Printed Battery Market - Global Forecast to 2022"



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=660



"Wearable device application is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period "



Thin film and printed batteries have a huge demand for wearable devices applications as they comply with the requirements of power sources in wearable devices. Wearable devices such as smart textiles, smartwatches, and smart wristbands are powered with thin film and printed batteries. Increasing popularity of wearable devices is expected to fuel the demand for thin film printed batteries. The printed battery is a recently developed technology designed for wearable devices; therefore the demand for printed batteries is expected to witness significant growth.



"Batteries having a voltage rating of below 1.5 V to held the largest share between 2016 and 2022"



Batteries below 1.5 V expected to dominate the global thin film and printed battery market between 2016 and 2022. Below 1.5 V thin film and printed batteries are mostly used in low power applications such as disposable medical patches, iontophoretic transdermal patches, wireless micro-sensors, promotional toys, and RFID tags. Additionally, smart cards require low-voltage batteries, most of the manufacturers are integrating below 1.5 V thin film and printed batteries for smart cards.



"Rechargeable thin film and printed battery to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period"



With the advancement of technology in wearable devices, manufacturers are continuously making efforts to come up with innovative designs suitable for their devices and are increasing the need for bendable, flexible, and high-capacity rechargeable batteries that can last long. Traditional rechargeable batteries have limitations pertaining to their size and weight to cope with the latest technology-enabled devices. To overcome these limitations, manufacturers of medical devices, wearable electronics, mobile sensors, and other healthcare products use rechargeable batteries. Thus, the market for rechargeable thin film and printed battery is expected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period.



"The thin film and printed battery market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2016 and 2022"



Increasing demand for wearable and portable consumer electronic devices are main crucial factors driving thin film and printed battery market in APAC. The advancement in the packaging industry in this region is leading to the integration of smart sensors, RFID tags, and smart labels in the packages. Smart packages require printed thin batteries to supply power. The growth in smart packaging is expected to drive the thin film and printed battery market. Furthermore, technological innovation in printed electronics leads to the manufacturing of IoT-based medical devices and wireless portable electronic devices. Medical devices such as pacemakers, drug delivery systems and medical patches are in great demand in China. The presence of major consumer electronic manufacturing companies contributes to the high growth of the thin film and printed battery market in APAC.



Request Free Sample pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=660



Major players involved in the development of thin film and printed battery include Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Enfucell Oy Ltd. (Finland), Blue Spark Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Cymbet Corporation (U.S.), Imprint Energy (U.S.), BrightVolt Inc. (U.S.), NEC Energy Solutions (U.S.), Ultralife Corporation (U.S.), Flexel LLC (U.S.), Excellatron Solid State LLC (U.S.), ProtoFlex Corporation (U.S.), and Jenax Inc. (South Korea).



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com