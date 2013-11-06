MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on"Major Vendors Patent Deployment In The 3D Printer Market development and trends"
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Major Vendors Patent Deployment In The 3D Printer Market development and trends
3D printing technology is expected to exert a great impact on the manufacturing industry, as stated by US President Barack Obama in his State of the Union Address on 12 February 2013. This report profiles important utility patents held by three major vendors currently in the 3D printer industry, namely 3D Systems, Stratasys, and Z Corporation, and highlights their technology deployment as well as potential influence over the industry.
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Table of Contents
1. Patent Search
1.1 Selection of Patent Database
1.2 Keywords
1.3 Data Screening
1.4 Data Analysis
2. Patent Applications Analysis
2.1 3D Systems
2.1.1 Matrix Analysis
2.1.2 Patent Application by Sector and Field
2.1.3 Patent Application by Technology
2.2 Stratasys
2.2.1 Matrix Analysis
2.2.2 Patent Application by Sector and Field
2.2.3 Patent Application by Technology
2.3 Z Corporation
2.3.1 Matrix Analysis
2.3.2 Patent Application by Sector and Field
2.3.3 Patent Application by Technology
3. Conclusion
3.1 3D Printer Based on Mechanical Engineering, Integrating Material Technology, Computing, and Optics
3.2 Major Vendors Focus on Shaping Process & Device and Data Processing Technologies
3.3 Patents with High Originality but Still Low in Generality Indices Merit Further Observation
Appendix
Glossary of Terms
List of Companies
Table 1 Major Vendors\' 3D Printer Patent Applications
Table 2 Matrix Analysis of 3D Systems Patent Applications
Table 3 Specific Technologies of 3D Systems Patent Applications
Table 4 Matrix Analysis of Stratasys Patent Applications
Table 5 Specific Technologies of Stratasys Patent Applications
Table 6 Matrix Analysis of Z Corporation Patent Applications
Table 7 Specific Technologies of Z Corporation Patent Application
Figure 1 3D Printer Patent Search Flow and Strategies
Figure 2 Major Vendors\' 3D Printers and Product Examples
Figure 3 Scatter Plot of 3D Systems Patent Applications
Figure 4 3D Systems Patent Applicaiton by Sector and Field
Figure 5 3D Systems Patent Application by Technology
Figure 6 Scatter Plot of Stratasys Patent Applications
Figure 7 Stratasys Patent Application by Sector and Field
Figure 8 Stratasys Patent Application by Technology
Figure 9 Scatter Plot of Z Corporation Patent Applications
Figure 10 Z Corporation Patent Application by Sector and Field
Figure 11 Z Corporation Patent Application by Technology
Figure 12 Major Vendors\' Patent Application by Sector and Field
Figure 13 Major Vendors\' Patent Application by Technology
Figure 14 Scatter Plot of Major Vendors\' Patent Applications
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Appendix
Table 1 Profile of Major Patents Hold by Lytro
Table 2 Profile of Major Patents Hold by Pelican Imaging
Table 3 Profile of Major Patents Hold by Raytrix
Table 4 Major Light Field Camera Companies
Figure 1 Image Formation of Light Field Camera
Figure 2 Digital Refocusing of Light Field Camera
Figure 3 Application Coverage of Light Field Cameras
Figure 4 Light Field Camera Application: 3D Display
Figure 5 Light Field Camera Application: 3D Printer
Figure 6 Light Field Camera Application: 3D Light Field Display
Figure 7 Light Field Camera Developed by Lytro
Figure 8 Light Field Camera Developed by Pelican Imaging
Figure 9 Light Field Camera Developed by Raytrix
Figure 10 Light Field Camera Development Roadmap of Raytrix
Figure 11 Light Field Camera Patent Deployment by Sector and by Field
Figure 12 Light Field Camera Patent Deployment by Technology Type
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