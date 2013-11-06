Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Major Vendors Patent Deployment In The 3D Printer Market development and trends

3D printing technology is expected to exert a great impact on the manufacturing industry, as stated by US President Barack Obama in his State of the Union Address on 12 February 2013. This report profiles important utility patents held by three major vendors currently in the 3D printer industry, namely 3D Systems, Stratasys, and Z Corporation, and highlights their technology deployment as well as potential influence over the industry.



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Table of Contents



1. Patent Search

1.1 Selection of Patent Database

1.2 Keywords

1.3 Data Screening

1.4 Data Analysis



2. Patent Applications Analysis

2.1 3D Systems

2.1.1 Matrix Analysis

2.1.2 Patent Application by Sector and Field

2.1.3 Patent Application by Technology

2.2 Stratasys

2.2.1 Matrix Analysis

2.2.2 Patent Application by Sector and Field

2.2.3 Patent Application by Technology

2.3 Z Corporation

2.3.1 Matrix Analysis

2.3.2 Patent Application by Sector and Field

2.3.3 Patent Application by Technology



3. Conclusion

3.1 3D Printer Based on Mechanical Engineering, Integrating Material Technology, Computing, and Optics

3.2 Major Vendors Focus on Shaping Process & Device and Data Processing Technologies

3.3 Patents with High Originality but Still Low in Generality Indices Merit Further Observation



Appendix

Glossary of Terms

List of Companies



Table 1 Major Vendors\' 3D Printer Patent Applications

Table 2 Matrix Analysis of 3D Systems Patent Applications

Table 3 Specific Technologies of 3D Systems Patent Applications

Table 4 Matrix Analysis of Stratasys Patent Applications

Table 5 Specific Technologies of Stratasys Patent Applications

Table 6 Matrix Analysis of Z Corporation Patent Applications

Table 7 Specific Technologies of Z Corporation Patent Application

Figure 1 3D Printer Patent Search Flow and Strategies

Figure 2 Major Vendors\' 3D Printers and Product Examples

Figure 3 Scatter Plot of 3D Systems Patent Applications

Figure 4 3D Systems Patent Applicaiton by Sector and Field

Figure 5 3D Systems Patent Application by Technology

Figure 6 Scatter Plot of Stratasys Patent Applications

Figure 7 Stratasys Patent Application by Sector and Field

Figure 8 Stratasys Patent Application by Technology

Figure 9 Scatter Plot of Z Corporation Patent Applications

Figure 10 Z Corporation Patent Application by Sector and Field

Figure 11 Z Corporation Patent Application by Technology

Figure 12 Major Vendors\' Patent Application by Sector and Field

Figure 13 Major Vendors\' Patent Application by Technology

Figure 14 Scatter Plot of Major Vendors\' Patent Applications



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Appendix

Table 1 Profile of Major Patents Hold by Lytro

Table 2 Profile of Major Patents Hold by Pelican Imaging

Table 3 Profile of Major Patents Hold by Raytrix

Table 4 Major Light Field Camera Companies

Figure 1 Image Formation of Light Field Camera

Figure 2 Digital Refocusing of Light Field Camera

Figure 3 Application Coverage of Light Field Cameras

Figure 4 Light Field Camera Application: 3D Display

Figure 5 Light Field Camera Application: 3D Printer

Figure 6 Light Field Camera Application: 3D Light Field Display

Figure 7 Light Field Camera Developed by Lytro

Figure 8 Light Field Camera Developed by Pelican Imaging

Figure 9 Light Field Camera Developed by Raytrix

Figure 10 Light Field Camera Development Roadmap of Raytrix

Figure 11 Light Field Camera Patent Deployment by Sector and by Field

Figure 12 Light Field Camera Patent Deployment by Technology Type



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