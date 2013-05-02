Make a Video Slideshow from Social Photos in 5Min

Tel Aviv, Israel -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Slide. ly has just become one of the most popular and most sought after websites for those who are planning to make a video slideshow. The ability of the website to accommodate those who want to make their own video slideshow has attracted all kinds of people, men and women both young and old to use its services. The owners of the website have continued with their no fee policy for all the contributors and this has sat well with the users. This is a good opportunity with talent and lots of materials just waiting to be utilized. The results are going to be perfect.



The decision of the Slide. ly website owners to make their services available for free has given a lot of people, especially the youth, the chance to take up the challenge to make a video slideshow. Thanks to the effort of Slide. ly operators, both the home users and the budding artists are given the opportunity to make something out of their pictures. The home users are more than glad to make use of the pictures just lying around their cabinets, storage rooms, and whatever. The youth and also the not so youthful are finding ways of expressing themselves using materials from any source they can get them. The internet is full of them.



Now according to the Slide. ly website owners, they have several things going for them that are making their website highly successful at luring more contributors to their side than to the other websites offering the same service. They continued by saying that it is the things that they instituted to keep the operation simple and very user friendly that makes their website the most favored. One of these is the convenience of uploading photos from any major website such as Facebook and Flickr, among others. And they’re also making it easier for their contributors to insert their music background by enabling to source their music outside of Slide. ly, or they can use what niches that the website is offering.



And they also added another feature for their customers who are using their make a video slideshow the ability to add captions or personal texts on their photos. That’s welcome addition to their users, adding more life to their slideshows. The fun aspect of these messages will never be lost to the users and Slide. ly website owners have hit the nail on the head when it comes to offering new concepts of interest to their contributors. And one more very useful feature is the website is allowing its users to control the slideshow presentation. Users can now speed up or slow down the movement of the slides. This way the viewers have control over their viewing pace. They can watch the slides according to their viewing pleasure.



