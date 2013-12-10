Make All Work Easier with the Free PNG to JPG Converter

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- Free Picture Solutions is one of the leading software solution providers in the country. This company has now introduced a Free PNG to JPG Converter with a number of unique features. The new application from Free Picture Solutions converts all images with the PNG extension to the popular and widely used JPG format.



The majority of computer applications, digital cameras and other types of digital imaging devices use the JPG format. In addition, almost all standard imaging applications support the extension of JPG. So, getting an appropriate JPG converter seems to be essential in the modern digital era. The Free PNG to JPG Converter has been developed with resizing features apart from converting options.



The application carries some preset ratios and other options as well. The Advanced Convert and Quality Option allow users to specify the conversion size and change the quality of image, respectively. A number of additional conversion settings are also present in the Advanced Convert option. The latest features of this unique application can be collected from the website Download.com.



The Free PNG to JPG Converter software application is compatible with all operating systems including Windows 7/8/98, Windows 2000/2003, Windows Me/NT/XP, Windows Vista and Windows Server 2008. It is available in the file size 3.68 MB and version 1.0.0.1. The application is designed in such a way to convert all pictures in the PNG format to high-resolution JPG files.



Free Picture Solutions has several years of experience in delivering high-quality software products and solutions to customers from across the globe. People who are interested in downloading the PNG to JPG Converter can go through the website Download.com for getting more details on the application and its specifications.



To get more information about the Free PNG to JPG Converter, visit http://download.cnet.com/Free-PNG-to-JPG-Converter/3000-2204_4-76028123.html



About Free Picture Solutions

Free Picture Solutions has several years of experience in providing reliable and versatile software products. The team of expert developers at this firm guarantees to cater to the specific requirements of customers from all sectors.



Media Contact

Free Picture Solutions

Email: support@freepicturesolutions.com

URL: http://www.freepicturesolutions.com