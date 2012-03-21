Make Bake Brings Innovative Cake Baking Solutions to Bakers from Around the World

Nottinghamshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2012 -- Cupcakes, cake pops, and chocolate all found online, oh my! One of the UK’s most prominent cake decorating and supply stores, Make Bake, launched a new cake decorating site. With over ten years of experience and an unrivaled collection of cake decorating equipment and trimmings, the confectionary wizards are now sharing their unique products and decorating secrets with bakers from around the world.



“At Make Bake we are as crazy about confectionary as you are. We pride ourselves on providing you with baking ideas that are suitable for cake decorating experts and beginners alike,” declares Make Bake’s website. “Whether you are looking to make your own tasty treats for a party, a gift for a loved one or just for a bit of fun, Make Bake has something for you. “



Featuring cake decorating tools to cake pops, Make Bake has tricks of the trade for all styles of bakers. Cupcake aficionados may shop from an extensive selection high quality icings and cupcake wrappers. In addition to providing unique and creative cake decorating supplies and ideas, the one stop online shop also offers an extensive collection of traditional cake baking, chocolate making, and decorative equipment.



One particularly interesting section of Make Bake’s online store is their boundless edible ink products. Offering edible printers and inks, this anomalous product may be used to created intricate cake designs through the use of digital images. Printer options include A4 and A3 printers which may be purchased as a starter pack which includes paper and cartridges. Make Bake stocks a wide range of cartridge refills with a wide range of colors that include black, cyan, magenta, and yellow. All cartridges can be purchased individually or in packs of four or five.



Seasoned cake decorators will be please to find sugar florist paste from Choco Pan and Squire’s Kitchen along with cake decorating supplies necessary for creating unique flowers and other intricate designs.



“Cake making has always been a popular pastime, but today it has become a passion for some people,” states an article on the website. “Whether you want to make a basic Victoria Sponge or aspire to a 'grand design', there are plenty of tools and equipment available to help the task along.”



The Make Bake team consists of highly experienced cake decoration experts that are excited to offer advice and help with any order. Although based in the UK, Make Bake supplies bakers worldwide with competitive prices and offers secure payment methods for added peace of mind.



About Make Bake

Make Bake is one of the UK’s leaders in cake decorating supplies and has over ten years of experience providing customers with innovative baking and decorating ideas. The selection of equipment and decorating products at Make Bake are endless and the store’s friendly experts are eager to help with any baking project, big or small.



For more information, please visit http://www.makebake.co.uk