Make Bake Is Now Offering a Full Line of SugarVeil Mats and Cake Icing Products

While it is fun to create delicious sugary treats simply for their scrumptious taste, it is also exciting to decorate them beautifully. In order to make a cake or cupcake look as good as it tastes, a person must have the cupcake icing and tools necessary to do so.



Now available from Make Bake, SugarVeil features flexible icing that can be easily moulded and shaped to a decorator’s exact wishes. Whether they are interested in creating a floral-inspired masterpiece or would like to add a touch of sophistication with a lace pattern, SugarVeil icing allows them to design the cake of their dreams.



According to Make Bake, “We are so pleased to now offer the immensely versatile line of SugarVeil icing and cake decorating supplies. SugarVeil is similar to Royal Icing but far more flexible. Cake decorators can use SugarVeil to mould edible lace, comb lines, stencil names or ages, create and cut ribbons and bows or simply make smooth edible fabric to surround their cake with.”



In addition to SugarVeil icing, Make Bake now offers a wide range of SugarVeil cake products, including scissors, spreaders, starter kits and SugarVeil mats. People can use SugarVeil mats to spread SugarVeil icing over patterned mats to create patterns and shapes that can be easily affixed to a cake or cupcake.



Aside from SugarVeil icing and supplies, Make Bake also carries a large selection of sugar craft supplies and cake baking and decorating equipment. Customers looking to create their ideal sweet treat can peruse the company’s list of sugar craft products, which includes cake pop kits, cupcake and cake toppers, icing, flavours, colours, stencils, cutters, shapers, moulds, chocolate making equipment and more.



The company also features a host of cake decorating and sugar craft ideas aimed at assisting customers with making all of their sweet creations even more stunning.



For more information about the company's new line of SugarVeil icing and decorating supplies, visit http://www.makebake.co.uk



About Make Bake

Make Bake are one of the leading UK based cake making and decorating suppliers. Stocking a huge amount of products for every possible need or desire, the staff at Make Bake are experts and enthusiastic to pass on their knowledge to their customers.