Make Bake Launches Facebook Contest Featuring £1000 Worth of Make Bake Cake Decorating Supplies

Nottinghamshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2012 -- Make Bake, one of the UK’s largest cake decorating stores, is now running a competition on Facebook where cake baking enthusiasts can enter to win £1000 worth of Make Bake cake decorating supplies. People ages 16 and older who reside in Gabon and the United Kingdom can enter the Make Bake Facebook contest between now and December 15, 2012 at 9 a.m. (GMT) by correctly answering the question, “Where is the Sugarcraft & Cake Decoration Show being held this November?" Entries will be randomly selected and the winner will be announced on December 15.



Individuals can enter the Make Bake Facebook contest for free by submitting the entry form provided and by becoming a fan of the Make Bake Facebook page.



The winner who guesses the correct answer to the question will win £1000 worth of cake baking equipment, including a deluxe edible printer, 10 mixed icing sheets, one set of edible ink cartridges, a Cake Bake Pop Easy Roller, 50 6 inch cake pop sticks, 10 chocolate transfer sheets, five bags of Merckens Candy Melts, a Dinky Doodle machine, Dinky Doodle colours, two cupcake couriers, a Mini MAT, a Home MAT, a PRO MAT, a SugarVeil Spreader and Comb, 10 SugarVeil icing containers, 10 Isomalt sticks, a 3D Wilton ladybird cake tin and a mixed selection of Renshaw Regalice.



Make Bake carries an extensive collection of sugar craft supplies and cake baking and decorating equipment. UK customers can find products including equipment, decoration and toppers, storage, flavours, icing, colours, moulds, stencils, cutters, and shaping and texturing tools. Site visitors can also find push pop and cake pop kits, as well as edible print supplies and decorations, logo cake toppers and more.



For chocolate lovers, Make Bake also features a wide range of chocolate-making equipment.



In addition to products, the company’s website, MakeBake.co.uk, offers visitors a host of creative cake decorating and sugar craft ideas, sure to add a touch of sweetness to any event or party.



According to the site, “We pride ourselves on providing you with baking ideas that are suitable for cake decorating experts and beginners alike. Whether you are looking to make your own tasty treats for a party, a gift for a loved one or just for a bit of fun, Make Bake has something for you.”



To enter the Make Bake Facebook contest, visit https://www.facebook.com/MakeBake/app_28134323652 or for more information about Make Bake, please visit http://www.makebake.co.uk



About Make Bake

Make Bake are one of the leading UK based cake making and decorating suppliers. Stocking a huge amount of products for every possible need or desire, the staff at Make Bake are experts and enthusiastic to pass on their knowledge to their customers.