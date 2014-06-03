Morzine, France -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Situated in the center of "Les Portes du Soleil" (International ski Resort between Switzerland & France with 650km of pistes), the hotel’s location is superb, and everything is accessible by foot: the outdoor activities, the pistes, ski schools and hike is just a five minute walk. Stepping out of the hotel takes the tourist right away in the heart of the ski resort and the shops of the old village.



“Fabulous family run Hotel. Excellent food, drink and service. Can't speak highly enough of the whole experience. The restaurant food is first class and the staffs are excellent. The position of the Hotel is brilliant with easy walking access to both main lifts out of the resort.” Lois D bragged on his review.



The above statement is just one of the numerous over the top reviews of Le Samoyède. These customer reviews reflects the hotel’s reputation and the quality of service that they cater to their customers.



When it comes to accommodations, each and every room is breath-taking and interior designed to an outstanding quality. Also each room has its own persona and appeal complete with all the amenities. Tourists will surely find these tranquilizing while their away from the stress of work or just want to have a quality family time. When it comes to room rates one can surely find the room that will fit his budget and going with their pricey suites will be worth the money.



L'Atelier d'Alexandre Restaurant can be found at Le Samoyèd’s ground floor. L'Atelier is a place to eat and indulge on heavenly dishes tourists will surely have a magical dining experience atop a mountain and by the fireside to keep them cozy. Dining at L'Atelier d'Alexandre Restaurant give the tourists the opportunity to taste and experience the latest spectacular discoveries on a menu that constantly changes.



“How lucky Morzine is to have a restaurant of this quality and everyone needs to support the wonderful chef and his front of house wife who do such a fantastic job. The food at L'Atelier is of the highest standard and at a very reasonable price. One would normally only expect to find a chef of this caliber in Paris. I agree with a previous reviewer, this is easily the best restaurant in Morzine!” Georgina C. Stewart boasted on a review.



Planning on a family getaway or maybe a short vacation to unwind and be free from the stress of work? Truly Le Samoyède is worth the try. With their top notch and unparalleled service rest assured that time and money are well spent. Come and visit Le Samoyède – French hospitality at its finest!



About Le Samoyède Morzine Hotel

Le Samoyède is a large chalet full of charm where well being takes first place. The Hotel boasts an extraordinary location where everything is within walking distance: The pistes, skiing schools and hikes are all just five minutes away. When you leave the hotel, you are directly at the heart of the resort in the shopping streets and the old village.In this beautiful area, your stay in Morzine is lived out with elegance and grace. All the bedrooms have been created by an interior designer and each room has its own unique charm and a great deal of comfort.