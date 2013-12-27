Make Money Everyday by Doing Simple Copy N Paste Task - a TrustJacker Review

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- Trust Jacker, a WordPress plug-in that promises to increase the ease of marketing, has caught the attention of MarketersBlueprint.com’s Stan Stevenson, prompting an investigative review.



“Trust Jacker is a tool that gives you the opportunity to select content from a source you trust, and embed it into a frame. What then happens is that the tool places an advertisement behind the text that the customer is still reading on the original website. When they close or move from that page, your offer than appears,” reports Stevenson. “As the potential customer has not come to your advert or banner by clicking on any link, this adds trust and credibility to the offer. In other words, you’re riding on the back of other trusted websites like Facebook, Reddit, news, viral video, and gossip sites to literally drive customers to your offer.”



Trust Jacker enables users to monetize everything that they do online to make commissions and sales; even their Twitter, Facebook, Google+, and Digg efforts can be ‘Trust Jackered’ to give them viral traffic. The Trust Jacker Software that works via a Word Press plug-in, gives users the choice of their potential customer either seeing a marketing banner, or sending them to an offer page. Users still have the opportunity to make money from affiliate programs without sending affiliate links. Full Trust Jacker Mastermind Training shows them exactly how to create the advertising behind any content that they choose. Trust Jacker also includes real time tracking of each and every click and view users get for every campaign they’re running.



Click here to download Trust Jacker Tool Now



“The training provided, shown in the Trust Jacker review, is easy to follow, and describes everything you need to know in a simple, step by step process, which means you can be up and running within a few hours of making your purchase. The best thing about this program is the ease with which you can use it,” says Stevenson. “With the minimal amount of effort (literally select your content, cut, paste and a few clicks of the mouse), you can have pay per view advertising behind virtually any content on the World Wide Web that you choose.”



“Trust Jacker is a great tool for the Internet Marketer. As every business owner knows, it’s all about getting people to your offer, which means that this is the ideal tool for any business that has a website, and a product or service to sell. Trust Jacker is one of the most innovative pieces of advertising software that we’ve come across in a long time. If you’re looking of ways to increase your organic traffic, then utilize this brilliant program.”



About applenmicro.com

http://www.applenmicro.com/ is a recently introduced reviews based website that exposes the comprehensive review of the product for the potential buyers of the product.



Click here to download Trust Jacker Tool Now