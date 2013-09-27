Chengdu, Sichuan -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Digiarty Software, Inc.(http://www.winxdvd.com/), the renowned multimedia software developer and experienced eCommerce vendor, has set sail for the upcoming 2013 holiday season, especially for Halloween, Thanksgiving and the most important Christmas. At the same time, Digiarty opens its arms to embrace all bloggers, affiliates and resellers and invites them to make more money online together in the peak shopping season of the year.



The holiday shopping season is fast approaching. It is exactly the best time to prepare holiday campaigns in order to earn a lot of money at once. Digiarty is also going to reach out to numerous bloggers, affiliates and resellers, joining hands to increase revenues at the end of 2013.



"We highly value such double-win cooperation." said Jack, CEO of Digiarty Software, "Bloggers, affiliates and resellers advertise the brand name of Digiarty by publishing Digiarty holiday promotions. In return, they make more money through the intensively and rapidly increased traffics in the shopping season. "



Choose Your Approach to Start Increasing Profits in Shopping Season



*Digiarty Affiliate Program:

Digiarty affiliates are promised with 50% default commission and varied methods to increase commission up to 70%, such as taking part in shopping season campaigns, writing product reviews, recommending holiday promotions on blog/Facebook/Twitter/Google+, etc. What's more, Digiarty provides 120-day cookie tracking to guarantee affiliates' revenues.



*Digiarty Reseller Program:

Digiarty software products win praises all over the world, with customers speaking in English, French, Germany, Japanese and more. Digiarty resellers are enabled to enjoy the highest possible reseller discount, as high as 90% off. Reselling Digiarty products is one of the hype-free ways to make money online, which is especially true in holiday shopping season.



Besides, thanks to the high search volumes of Digiarty software, bloggers, affiliates and resellers can also increase profits in the shopping season by featuring the products on your website. For example, one of the top sellers of Digiarty - WinX DVD Ripper Platinum is the top searched brand name of its kind in Google and has proven to be one of the most profitable products.



Welcome to register Digiarty affiliate and reseller programs to start making money online at:

http://www.winxdvd.com/affiliate.htm

http://www.winxdvd.com/reseller/partner-invitation.htm



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc. is specialized in multimedia software based on Windows, Mac OS and iOS7, which provides personal and home used video audio software across Apple iPhone, iPad, Sony PSP, PS3, Xbox, Droid platforms and devices, including DVD Ripper, HD Video Converter, DVD Author, and DVD Copy, etc. Digiarty channel program aims at helping bloggers, affiliates and resellers grow revenues online. If you have any questions regarding Digiarty channel program, please feel free to contact via email: affiliate AT winxdvd.com or on Skype: molly.39