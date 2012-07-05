Make Money Online at Home Now Provides Safety Tips on Taking Surveys on the Web

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- Make Money Online At Home Now has highlighted the benefits of identifying and taking surveys from reputable companies over the web and getting compensated for it.



Countless companies still enlist consumers online as research panelists by way of survey websites. Individuals could earn on average an estimated $100 a month from online surveys; a way to make money from home.



Before anything the prospective panelist should know upfront whether the compensation would be in cash or in kind. Many companies compensate survey participants with product giveaways, gift cards, and sweepstake tickets. Others offer cash only after the panelist accrued a set amount of points.



“Be aware of the compensation method before agreeing to take a survey. You would not want to get inundated with useless gift cards,” said K. Chatman.



More importantly the surveying site must be legitimate. To qualify for surveys, participants have to share personal information. The site requires it to create a profile for easy matching with appropriate surveys. For that reason, accepted panelists need to update their profiles regularly.



Since personal information is at stake, it is important to read the site’s privacy policy before registering. Fraudulent survey sites are known to put personal data on the market for advertisers.



“A legitimate site does not share your information with third parties for marketing purposes without your permission. Sites without this kind of privacy policy, if at all, should signal a red flag,” Mr. Chatman counseled.



Prospective panelists should not pay to take surveys. Those requiring fees may just be leading panelists to directories of low-incentive survey sites.



“Other directories are trickier. They do not need payment but still work on behalf of innumerable survey sites seeking new profiles. Visit sites that really represent companies in need of market research. This may be easier said than done,” K.A. Chatman concluded.



