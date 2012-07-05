Make Money Online at Home Now Suggests Selling Stock Photos With Appropriate Licensing for Supplementary Income

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- Internet online income generation site Make Money Online At Home Now has reminded amateur and professional photographers on the vast income potential of selling stock photographs.



With the democratization of digital cameras, even amateur photographers could take high-quality shots every so often. These shots may then be sold as stock photos for a few to thousands of dollars; one of the ways to make extra money.



“With a little perseverance, selling stock photos could supplement one’s income. It might even continue generating income long after these images have been uploaded,” Make Money Online At Home Now founder K. Chatman assured.



Stock photos are those made available by their authors for licensure. Content publishers and advertising agencies often turn to stock images to generate savings from not hiring photographers.



“Licensees can be very selective on the photos they choose to purchase. The onus is on the photographer to take shots of impeccable quality: free of noise, blurs, flares, logos, overexposure, underexposure, and so on,” Mr. Chatman said.



By default, only the author has the right to reproduce, display, and distribute his or her photo. These rights can be transferred to another party upon submission to a stock photography website.



“Several stock photography websites permit royalty-free licensing. A fixed fee is attached to the image, which the licensee cannot resell. In any case, stock photography sites obtain a sales cut from every image sold,” K.A. Chatman said.



Reputed stock photo sites include but are not limited to Clustershot, Corbis, Crestock, Dreamstime, Fotolia, iStockphoto, Shutterstock, and Stockxpert. Sites such as CafePress and Photrade enable authors to sell their photos as part of a shirt or mug. eBay is also a significant avenue for buying and selling stock photos.



“If photographers are more ambitious, they could set up their own photo sharing sites. They could charge by the photo or on a monthly or annual basis. Membership type income is one of best ways to generate stable and consistent income online,” Mr. Chatman concluded.



