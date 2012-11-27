Make Money Online Business Empower Network Announces Exciting New Contest for Its Affiliates

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- Empower Network, an affiliate marketing program that helps people learn more to make money online, has just announced an amazing new contest. Up to $54,000 in cash will be given away to affiliates of the company who participate in the contest.



The top prize of $30,000 in cash, as well as the additional prizes that range from $1,000 to $10,000 in cash, will be awarded at an upcoming company event that will be held in Austin, Texas in January, 2013. Additional prizes will include in-depth training that will help members learn to successfully make money from home.



The contest, which is based on a point system, is open to any active affiliate who is currently part of the Empower Network. Entrants may earn 2 points for each new blogging system customer up to 20 points for upgrading a customer to the Masters Course Product. Each affiliate is also eligible to win an iPad Mini between now and the event in Austin.



Carlos Garcia is looking forward to being part of the contest. In 2011, Carlos decided to leave his job in sales and marketing and become part of the Empower Network. In the short time he’s been with the company, he has learned how to own and operate a top home business which is now making him a very lucrative salary.



Rather than leave his home and family for long hours at a time to go to his old job, Carlos is grateful for the help he has received from the Empower Network, which has allowed him to create his extremely successful home business opportunity. By being part of the affiliate contest, Carlos hopes to inspire and encourage others to become part of the Empower Network system, which will help them to have more time for the things that are truly important in life.



About Empower Network and Carlos Garcia

Carlos Garcia served 6 years in the Army, worked for 18 years in sales and marketing and in 2011 decided to make the transition from the traditional world over to the virtual world. He’s a very committed, honest and successful marketer, who places great importance on family, sharing and caring. Carlos believes the only way to succeed in business is to help as many people as he possibly can achieve their own goals and aspirations. Coming from a military background, Carlos understands the true meaning “To Never Quit” and places great importance on leadership and showing people how it’s done—the right way! His number one goal is to continue bringing exceptional value and change to people’s lives. For more information, please visit http://www.empowernetwork.com/truestory3.php?id=garcia