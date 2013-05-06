Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Bettie Williams has been given a Certificate of Appreciation by community residents in her Dallas, Texas neighborhood. The Dallas, Texas community honored Bettie for her work in implementing classes that teach community residents how to make money online with affiliate marketing



A group of residents in Dallas, Texas honored internet affiliate marketing guru, Bettie Williams with a Certificate Of Appreciation for her outstanding work and commitment in teaching seniors how to make money online through affiliate marketing.



About Bettie Williams

Bettie Williams, a top internet marketing guru was recognized by her Dallas, Texas community due to the program Bettie has implemented for neighborhood residents. As a popular online marketing specialist that concentrates on affiliate marketing and using blogging as an advertising vehicle, Bettie is teaching her classes to do the same. The recognition came as a surprise to Bettie Williams.



As a former educator who retired in June of 2012, and relocated from New Jersey to a senior community in Dallas, Texas, Bettie Williams wanted to find a way to keep her teaching skills sharp while pursuing her passion for internet marketing. She came up with a plan to teach seniors how to make money online. When questioned about why she chose to work with seniors, Bettie stated “I am a senior myself, and many seniors are on fixed and/or limited incomes. It’s a joy to show them how to make extra income.”



Receiving a Certificate of Appreciation from the community group, Bettie Williams stated “It’s important to give back . I am only doing what I enjoy—teaching others skills that can positively impact their financial lives.”



Bettie Williams stated that she was truly surprised and honored by the recognition.



Media Contact:

Bette Williams

Dallas, Texas

Websites: http://www.makemoneywealthfinder.com

http://www.makemoneywealthfinder.info/