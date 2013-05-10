Make Money with Facebook Is Now Possible with This Perfect Method

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- Adam C. Miller, one of the Internet’s most well known marketers, has recently announced that his eBook, “Facebook Wealth Formula,” has reached 10,000 user downloads.



Miller created the eBook as a way to teach readers a new method to make money with Facebook. Miller created this system using his seven years of Internet marketing experience and it shows readers how to make 500 dollars a day using their Facebook account. Most of them have reported making money with Facebook from Miller’s method.



With over 600 million users to date, Facebook can be a source of income if used correctly. “Facebook Wealth Formula” teaches the user how to gain 5,000 Facebook friends in a week, obtain 50,000 Facebook “Likes” within a month, and get laser targeted traffic to websites and blogs.



Additionally, a user without any website, product, and experience can make more than 500 dollars a day. Users do not need to be SEO or Facebook experts, develop or create games and applications, join any Facebook pages or groups, or even call or email anyone to make money with this strategy.



This e-book is usually available on sites like Clickbank for 97 dollars, but Miller is giving away 45 copies at no cost at his website http://www.fbwealthformula.com.



According to the testimonials on the eBook’s webpage, many of the individuals who have tried “Facebook Wealth Formula” have been pleased with the results.



“I am not a technical person at all, but when I read the Facebook Wealth Formula guide, I found it so easy,” said Steve, a user of the method. “After applying it for three weeks, I started making money. Today, I am making an average of 100 dollars a day.”



Individuals interested in learning more about how to make money through Facebook can visit Adam’s website for more information. The eBook is available in PDF format and contains around 35 pages filled with micro details of using and implementing the method.



About Facebook Wealth Formula

This eBook was created by really famous Internet marketer Adam C. Miller. The product shows readers how to earn 500 dollars a day without any website, product, or even experience of online marketing, but merely by using their Facebook account. Readers can create a profitable business with potential in less than 30 days by using the methods discussed in this eBook. For more information and other details, you can visit at the official website: http://www.fbwealthformula.com/