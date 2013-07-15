Make New Friends Around the World via Free Online Dating Sites

Columbus, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- Gone are the days when people were harassed in schools or colleges for not having a partner. With the launch of free online dating websites, every person now has a chance to chat with people having same interests, and make new friends around the globe. There are different dating websites prevalent across the internet, both paid and unpaid. A person should thoroughly go through the online reputation of a website before registering to it.



It is highly recommended to opt for the free dating sites as they offer these services to customers without charging any type of fee. Often cases come in notice where the fraudulent websites trick people in giving fortunes of money. Thus if free dating site is opted for, there worries of paying for the services which are unwanted can be reduced. Qualified free online dating websites are those that follow stringent rules and regulations to maintain the decorum of the website. Such websites put plenty of efforts in ensuring that no fake profile should exist on the website. In case of suspicion or regular complaints from the fellow members, immediate action is taken upon the requests in delete the faulty account.



It should be ensured that the opted dating website does not send spam messages to users, as well as does not share any of the personal details of users out in public. The dating websites provide users with ample opportunities to test compatibility with fellow members, get to know each other better, and even find that special someone. Be it widowed, divorcee, or single, free online dating websites provide a platform for people to connect to a desired partner.



About Free to Date

FreeToDate.com is a leading provider of free online dating services. It is renowned for offering high quality services to its members, without splurging any hard-earned money. FreeToDate.com is an earnest attempt to help people make new friends from the huge database of like-minded members.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact:

Jason Dean

Contact email: jason@freetodate.com

Address: 947 E Johnstown Rd, Columbus, OH 43230

Phone: (614) 758-8250

Website: http://www.freetodate.com