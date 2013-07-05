Make Products Pop Like Fireworks with Custom USA Stickers

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Lightning Labels, a custom label and sticker printing leader, encourages manufacturers to prepare their products for the Fourth of July and other patriotic summertime events by using USA Stickers. Products can be just as American as apple pie in time for Independence Day, which can make them the perfect addition to themed cookouts, family gatherings and other summertime events.



These custom stickers don't have to be utilized only in July, either. Businesses and individuals can create red, white and blue stickers and labels that showcase year-round American pride, attracting support and garnering sales from current and prospective buyers.



Why 'Made in the USA' Labels Matter:



More than ever, consumers are reading labels of products they currently use and those they are thinking about purchasing, and sometimes, what's on the label makes or breaks sales. But ingredients aren't the only consideration people take when poring over labels - "Made in the USA" labels show buyers and prospects that the manufacturer supports the country. That can be a big benefit to businesses and others, as American consumers look to boost the domestic economy.



"With the troubles our economy has faced, more people are making a conscious effort to buy local products, and this applies to goods made in America, too," said AnneMarie Campbell, Business Development Manager at Lightning Labels. "When manufacturers display the fact that their products were made in America, more people will want to support the company in hopes to support local businesses and, ultimately, the economy."



2 Ways to Make Red, White and Blue Custom Labels and Stickers Pop:



Chances are other manufacturers will also plan USA-themed designs in time for Independence Day, so here are two ways to make red, white and blue custom labels and stickers stand out from the competition:



1. Use Custom Stickers to Tell a Story



While "Made in the USA" labels are a great idea and are impactful enough on their own, larger custom stickers can be used to tell people a bit about the product and its patriotic background. How many local workers does the business employ? Does the company support military efforts or donate to veterans' charities?



2. Make USA Stickers Timeless, Not Timely



Although American-themed stickers are great additions to products around the Fourth of July, they can be designed to outlast the summer. Making these stickers attractive and informative yet timeless in the sense they don't mention specific dates or months may serve to remind consumers that the manufacturer supports America all the time - not just on Independence Day.



Customers of Lightning Labels, past and present, who already have great labels to showcase, are encouraged to share them in the company's Annual Photo Contest, running now through June 30, 2013. Winners will be chosen through fan votes collected on Facebook in a public voting period to follow the photo submission period. Amazing prizes include an Apple MacBook Air laptop, an iPad Mini and a Kindle Paperwhite, as well as hundred of dollars in label credits that can be used toward future projects. Enter the Lightning Labels Photo Contest today.



About Lightning Labels

Lightning Labels uses state-of-the-art digital printing technology to provide affordable, full-color custom labels and custom stickers of all shapes and sizes, and now offers a full line of custom packaging products. From small orders for individuals, to the bulk needs of big businesses, Lightning Labels is equipped to handle and fulfill sticker, label and product packaging projects of all types. Best of all, like the name implies, Lightning Labels provides a quick turnaround to every customers' labeling and product packaging needs. Uses for Lightning Labels custom product labels and custom stickers include food packaging and organic food labels, wine and beverage labels, bath and body labels, and nutraceutical products, such as vitamins, essentials oils, and herbal remedies, as well as event stickers, adhesive window stickers and more. Lightning Labels strongly supports the development of environmentally friendly printing materials and carries EarthFirst PLA, a new kind of green label material made from corn instead of petroleum. While operating as a high-tech printer, Lighting Labels prides itself on its personalized customer service. Lightning Labels provides one stop shopping for all of your label and product packaging needs. For more information and to place orders online, visit LightningLabels.com. For the latest in packaging news and labeling promotional offers, find Lightning Labels on Facebook, Twitter (@LightningLabels), Pinterest, Google+ and LinkedIn.