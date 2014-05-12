Make Remineralizing Toothpaste at Home and Forget About Fluoride, Holistic Dentist Say

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- There is no reason to buy store-bought toothpaste when it is possible to make the best toothpaste at home - a version that does not contain harmful chemicals and can actually help teeth rebuild themselves, according to San Diego natural dentist and creator of besttoothpaste.net Dr. Daniel Vinograd.



While dentists once believed that it was not possible to reverse the damage done to teeth by demineralization, today’s science has proven that it is sometimes possible to remineralize damaged teeth with the right toothpaste as well as dietary changes. Many people use toothpastes that contain sulfites, sulfates, fluoride and other harmful materials along with glycerin, a substance that coats teeth and keeps the remineralization process from happening.



While there are many effective homemade toothpaste recipes, a simple remineralizing toothpaste can be made from a combination of dry ingredients including calcium powder, baking soda and the powdered sweetener xylitol mixed with coconut oil and an essential oil like peppermint for flavor. The mixture can be stored in a jar and used twice a day or as recommended by a dentist.



If calcium powder is not readily available, it can be made by finely grinding calcium supplement tablets in a blender or mortar and pestle. The sweetener and antimicrobial agent xylitol is available in most health food stores. Xylitol also promotes the flow of saliva and further contributes to remineralization. The sweetener is even used in some chewing gums, and these gums are legally allowed to claim that they do not contribute to the formation of cavities.



“The exact things in the homemade toothpaste recipe don’t matter that much, if I’m honest” Dr. Vinograd said. “You’ll eventually settle on a recipe that’s right for you -- one that combines great taste with the best possible combination of function and mouth feel. But for a remineralizing toothpaste, calcium is important. And for any kind of homemade toothpaste, it’s important what you leave out, namely toxic chemicals and potentially harmful fluoride.”



While fluoride has been used in most name-brand toothpastes for years, it has never been proven to prevent cavities, and it has reproductive and other potentially harmful effects. It simply is not safe enough to use on a daily basis.



“It’s hard to believe, but most toothpastes on the market contain many things you shouldn’t put in your mouth. This includes fluoride, the artificial sweetener saccharin and many, many other things. It’s best to just leave those things alone,” the holistic dentist said.



Some people have expressed objections to the use of harsh baking soda in Dr. Vinograd’s homemade toothpaste recipes, baking soda is less abrasive than regular toothpaste, according to the respected RDA scale. Others do not like the inclusion of essential oils, which may be labeled as not for consumption. But Dr. Vinograd reminds patients that toothpaste should not be swallowed.



“Real mint is certainly safer for consumption that a toothpaste with poison control warnings on it, don’t you think?” Dr. Vinograd said. “Adults don’t swallow much toothpaste at all anyway. But it’s important to make sure you carefully regulate what goes into toothpaste for children. They often swallow even the best toothpaste, and no one needs to be swallowing fluoride or any other toxic chemicals.”



With the additional knowledge that it is now possible to remineralize teeth, it is more essential than ever to make a toothpaste at home that can help remineralize rather than using one from a store that does not have that ability.



About Dr. Daniel Vinograd

Dr. Daniel Vinograd is a San Diego holistic dentist with decades of experience in dentistry and holistic medicine. To learn more about the best homemade toothpaste recipe and read additional information by Dr. Vinograd, visit besttoothpaste.net.



Contact:

Ari Vinograd

619-382-3171

staff@besttoothpaste.net