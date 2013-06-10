Make Six Figures Online Easily Says Lawyer Joseph Plazo

Bonifacio Global City, Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Increased competition in the job market and dwindling availability of juicy positions in the marketing industry has left numerous displaced MBAs feeling the pinch. This should be no cause of alarm, however, according to Joseph R. Plazo , Ph.D.



The business maverick hosted a 2 day pro-bono talk at Orchard Parade hotel exposing that college educated individuals can easily create opportunities for themselves without having to be hired.



37 year old Joseph Plazo is a lawyer, business mentor and top corporate executive who worked for Veritoria Management, Exceed Global Corp, AIG and MMPI. His exposure in high tech firms formed a strong preference for self-employment in this staunch advocate of entrepreneurship.



"Employment gives stability," says Joseph Plazo, "but the job market had been contracting and salaries have been dropping due to global economic contraction. If your company hadn't been downsized- expect that to happen in the next 5 years or so"



In recent months the number of of displaced employees worldwide had increased 30% over 2012's figure of 22.5%. On the other hand the number of start-ups and new enterprises jumped at 43%. Figures are provided by Trellian Consulting



"This is a signal to every one wanting financial security to maintain an day job while launching diverse streams of income," says Joseph Plazo. Speaking before an audience of nine hundred, the lawyer listed three solid sources of additional income which includes:



1) Remote Staffing through services like vworker.com or staff.com



2) Digital product creation and marketing based on what the proponent already knows, through media like mp3 or video. Sales can be generated from affiliate networks like clickbank or Digital River



3) Blogging, monetized by adsense and contextual advertising networks.



Mr. Plazo feels that with more individuals taking the entrepreneural route, the stress on social services will lighten, freeing up economic resources.



"Create marketable products of your skills. You are already an expert. You don't need to write a book- simply compile what you know into transportable media like mp3 and you have in your hands a salable product"



Joseph Plazo currently works with multinationals and oversees a rising consulting firm. His management staff provides transcripts of entrepreneural conventions at http://powerconsultants.net/projects.htm



