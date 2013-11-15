Chengdu, Sichuan -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- The video converting software WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe and its Mac version WinX HD Video Converter for Mac developed by Digiarty Software can offer several solutions for people to make Thanksgiving videos for kids on their own, which would be more interesting and meaningful than just watching existing Thanksgiving movies, TV programs and TV series around the big festival.



Developed by Digiarty Software, WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe (and the Mac version) is an all-in-one video converter, slideshow maker, video editor and YouTube video downloader. It is well-designed with user-friendly interface and instructions that make it very easy for users to make Thanksgiving videos with this software. Users can feel free to make Thanksgiving with WinX HD Video Converter for PC/Mac in the following ways:



* Make Thanksgiving Slideshow Video

Users can use WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe for PC/Mac to dig beautiful Thanksgiving pictures saved in computer into a whole slideshow video to share with kids. Users can also put all photos of kids into a slideshow to send them as a Thanksgiving gift.



* Record a Special Thanksgiving Video

To express love and gratitude to kids and families, users can record a special Thanksgiving video to speak out that to them. WinX HD Video Converter for Mac allows users to do this thanks to its great video recording feature: one is screen recorder to record what is displaying and getting on computer screen (before a postsynchronization), the other is camera recorder to record video by virtue of internal (Macbook/iMac) camera or External Webcam.



* Edit Thanksgiving Video as Post-Processing



Both WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe and WinX HD Video Converter for Mac have video editing functions that can help users edit Thanksgiving video as post-processing. Users can edit Thanksgiving video with the software at ease:

A. Trim video into little segments

B. Crop video image by dragging the frame and adjusting the aspect ratio

C. Merge the several input video files and combine them into a whole one

D. Set parameters of the video codec, frame rate, resolution, sample rate, etc.



This HD video converter also allows users to convert Thanksgiving video to AVI, FLV, MOV, WMV, MP4, iPhone 5C/5S, iPad Air/Mini New, Android smart phones and tablets, WP8, PSP and other mobile devices for convenient watching. This HD video Converter is also a video downloader that can download Thanksgiving video from YouTube, Metacafe, Dailymotion and other video sharing websites.



Digiarty offers a detailed resource about how to make thanksgiving video at: http://www.winxdvd.com/resource/make-christmas-thanksgiving-videos-kids.htm



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc. is specialized in multimedia software based on Windows, Mac OS and iOS 7, which provides personal and home used video audio software across Apple iPhone, iPad, Sony PSP, PS3, Xbox, Android platforms and devices, including DVD Ripper, Blu-ray Decrypter, HD Video Converter, DVD Author, and DVD Copy Pro, etc.