Make Up Market - North America Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Makeup also known as color cosmetics which is used to enhance the appearance of human features, generally includes, eye, face, lip and nails. The demand for color makeup is influenced by new fashion trends in technology involved to make it more attractive and funky. Products with advanced features attract young generation including teenagers. The product segmentation includes Eye makeup, Face make up, lip make up and Nail makeup.



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In North American makeup market mainly the changing fashion trends are the major driver to attract most of the young generation. The fashion changes with changing seasons, therefore the innovation attracts especially the teenagers. The technology helps with the innovation part to introduce new varieties. The major market of North America includes United States, Canada and Mexico. In the United States nail art and lipsticks are major markets and are driven by the youngsters and manicurists, who work together to make better presentation. Women in Canada has the maximum preference for perfect makeup and are paying attention for anti ageing products, are always experiment with the new color cosmetics that are introduced by various brands. In Mexico with improving economy the purchasing power of consumers has been increased, therefore the market for luxury product has been increased in past 7-8 years. Consumers have been searching and exploring new looks, and therefore manufactures are producing more pleasing textures and formulas which will spur the demand for color cosmetics.



Some of the key players in the North America makeup market are L’Oreal USA, Estee Lauder Cosmetics (Canada), and Avon among others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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