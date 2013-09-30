Make Your Life Tasty - Aocno Food Machinery

Hebei, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Make your life tasty! AOCNO Baking Machinery Co., Ltd which provides ovens( tunnel oven , rotary oven , bread oven , pizza ovens), dough mixer bread machine , proofer rooms, planetary mixers, dough dividers, dough moulders, cooling tower must be the best choice for you to make food in your own kitchen.



Hebei AOCNO Baking Machinery Co., Ltd was found in 1994; they accumulated high reputation, rich experience and global customers after decades of OEM processing for European countries.Based on abundant science research they established their own corporation which concentrate researching, production, national and international trade marketing together in the year 2011. They can supply not only bakery machines but also west kitchen equipments and foodstuff production line, also, They have their own professional international sales team which can offer customers best bread production technology support, perfect scheme and service.



What our customers pay close attention is that they want to buy high quality products with high quality services. AOCNO is such a company that can be totally trusted. The vision of AOCNO is to become an enterprise which customers can rely on and staffs love and their mission is to help the staffs to be successful, work together with customers and benefit each other.



AOCNO is trying to win a goal that where there are people eating bread where there are their bakery equipment s!



To know more about their products as well as what the company can provide, visit their website at www.aocno.com



Contact

Contact name: Mr Tony Yan

Anping Town Hengshui city, Hebei Province, China

Tel: +86-311-66159908

Fax: +86-311-66159905

Mobile: 86-18633683366

Email: info@aocno.com