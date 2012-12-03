Jersey City, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2012 -- On Saturday, November 24, customers around the country will head out to their favorite local boutiques, shoe stores, mom-and-pop shops and more to show their support of Small Business Saturday. Joining in the show of small business support is Drag-and-Drop Mobile app building platform Infinite Monkeys. The platform is drastically reducing the entry price of their fully-loaded “Monkey Business” app option as a boost to these valuable small businesses. The lowered price point, from $499 to just $99, allows SMBs to enter the app marketplace and increase their customer engagement, relevancy and organic marketing efforts in seamless app-style.



The special pricing of $99 for an unlimited, ad-free mobile app, will be offered to small businesses who create their own mobile app before the end of the year.



Over the past two years, the Small Business Saturday movement has driven scores of consumers through the doors of local small businesses that are this country’s backbone. According to a 2011 Small Business Saturday Consumer Survey by Echo Research, and commissioned by American Express, over one hundred million people “shopped small” throughout their communities on this day in 2011. It’s safe to assume that those numbers will increase this year and provide a much needed economic boost.



Infinite Monkeys understands the need to support small businesses is an ongoing affair. On the Sunday morning after Small Business Saturday, and each day following, these small businesses that are such a crucial element of economic recovery for the USA will continue their hard work of building and sustaining a successful business. Given the current technological climate and the push toward mobile, providing customers with an app is a great resource for strengthening loyalty and building new relationships. Survey findings compiled by Bank of the West show that nearly three-quarters (74%) of all small business owners believe that mobile tech “will be important to the future success of their businesses.” Apps have become a central feature of modern-day marketing and social connectivity from which all small businesses can benefit.



“Small Business Saturday is all about encouraging consumers to shop local and support the long-tail businesses in their community. The Infinite Monkeys mobile app platform gives those small businesses a way to reach and stay in touch with those customers to extend the shopping relationship throughout the rest of the year.” states Infinite Monkeys CEO and co-founder Jay Shapiro. The simple no-coding-required, drag-and-drop interface of Infinite Monkeys’ App Building Machine, combined with the low $99 cost, puts a fantastic app built at an extraordinary price into the hands of all small businesses.



About Infinite Monkeys

Infinite Monkeys is a self-serve drag-and-drop platform that enables anyone to create your own mobile app for iPhone, Android & HTML5 smartphones - without any coding. With three pricing options, from free to just $99, Infinite Monkeys brings custom mobile apps within the reach of small businesses. By servicing the long-tail of niche interests with free and low-cost apps, Infinite Monkeys aims to be the largest publisher of free mobile apps by the end of 2013.



To learn more about how Infinite Monkeys is transforming the Mobile App Economy, please visit http://www.monk.ee and follow @oo_monkeys on Twitter