Make Your Own Business Cards and Postcard Instantly With Micro Perforated Papers and Springpublisher 2.3

With micro perforated business cards/postcards papers, you will be able to make business card or postcard with your own inkjet or laser printer instantly without cropping, all because of the micro perforated papers can be split by hand easily. In generate, A sheet of business card paper holds 8 to 10 business cards, and a sheet of postcard paper holds 2 postcards.



But first of all, you need a software that already built-in a full-featured design tool which able to lets you to design your artworks and that software must be compatible with different models of the micro perforated papers, and that is SpringPublisher 2.3.



SpringPublisher is a full-featured but affordable business materials design tool. You can use it to design your business cards, flyers, letterheads and postcards or other business materials, and print it out with your printer or send it to professional print shops for output.



With the new version released(version 2.3), the printing feature of SpringPublisher now able to supports Avery and Printworks' micro perforated business cards and postcards papers, the compatibility is follows:



micro perforated business cards papers:



Avery: 38373, 5881, 8373, 8866, 8869, 88221, 88220, 6574, 15871, 18871, 27871, 27881, 27882, 27883, 28371, 28865, 28877, 28878, 38871, 38873, 38876, 5371, 5376, 5377, 55876, 5870, 5871, 5874, 5876, 5877, 5882, 5911, 8371, 8376, 8377, 8471, 8476, 8870, 8871, 8873, 8874, 8875, 8876, 8877, 8879, 8372, 5872, 5873, 8872, 8873

Printworks: 00472



micro perforated postcards papers:

Avery: 5889, 8386



To use micro perforated papers with SpringPublisher, you just need put a piece of micro perforated paper into printer, and then enter the printing window of SpringPublisher, enable the micro perforated papers setting and select a model of paper which you are using, click on "Print" button, the artworks will be print properly on the paper. then you can split the business cards or postcards by hand.?



Learn more about SpringPublisher and download the free trial, ?visit:http://www.springpublisher.com/