MakeBake Announces Free Shipping on Orders of £50 or More Within the UK

Nottinghamshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2012 -- MakeBake is pleased to announce that they now offer free shipping within the UK for all orders of £50 or more. MakeBake is one of the UK's largest cake decorating stores offering an unrivalled collection of cake decorating equipment and decorations.



For more than ten years, novice to expert bakers have turned to the MakeBake Family for everything in sugar craft supplies and cake baking and decorating equipment. From cake and cupcake decorations to a broad range of decorating and baking equipment and supplies, they have become the UK’s one-stop shop for sugarcraft ideas. As a thank you to the thousands of customers that have helped them grow, thrive and do what they love, MakeBake is now offering free shipping within the UK for all orders over £50. “Our UK customers have made us what we are today, so we wanted to provide them with free shipping as a thank you for that support,” said a MakeBake spokesperson.



MakeBake carries every conceivable cake and cupcake supply ranging from equipment, storage, decoration and toppers to flavours, colours and icing as well as push pop and cake pop kits. Bakers can also find an extensive line of moulds, stenciles and cutters as well as shaping and texturing tools. Their edible print supplies include a wide variety of edible prints, ink and printer cartridges as well as edible decorations, logo cake toppers and real-life photo cake topper supplies.



In addition to an extensive collection of traditional cake and cupcake supplies and equipment, they also provide chocolate making equipment and a range of fun and innovative sugarcraft products. Shoppers can also find party supplies such as tableware, party accessories, party themes and gift vouchers. “Our buyers search for the latest products to make sure we’re always ahead of the game when it comes to cake decorating ideas and equipment,” said the spokesperson.



The MakeBake team consists of some of the most experienced cake decoration experts in the country that have first-hand knowledge of every product and are always free to offer advice and help with orders. Their website features easy navigation, detailed product descriptions and pricing, simple order placement and secure checkout with a variety of payment and worldwide delivery options with the addition of free delivery on all orders over £50 within the UK. For more information, please visit http://www.makebake.co.uk



