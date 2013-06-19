MakeMeSolar.com Explains the 3 Step Process of Ordering Solar Panels and Installing Them on the Home

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- Solar energy is one of the most renewable sources of energy on our planet. The sun’s energy isn’t going away any time soon, and that means many homeowners are choosing to make a long-term investment in their homes – and the planet – by installing solar panels onto their house today.



Since solar panels are still a relatively new technology, many homeowners are unsure how to go about ordering them. That’s a problem that MakeMeSolar.com seeks to solve. At MakeMeSolar.com, visitors will be walked through a three step process of installing solar panels on their home. Those three steps require visitors to:



Step 1) Submit basic information to the site

Step 2) Receive a quote from a qualified contractor

Step 3) Save money and go green with solar electricity



These three steps are designed to make it easy for homeowners across the country to install a solar panel array on their home. Visitors simply input their basic contact information along with their state and zip code in order to receive quotes from contractors in their local area.



Meanwhile, visitors who aren’t ready to jump directly into the process of ordering solar panels can learn more about solar panels by browsing through the MakeMeSolar.com website. A spokesperson for MakeMeSolar.com explains what type of information visitors will find on the site:



“We’ve designed our site to be an all-encompassing resource for homeowners interested in solar panels. We explain everything from solar power basics to more advanced solar panel arrays. At our frequently asked questions page, for example, we answer a number of questions we hear about solar panels every day, like, ‘will I have power at night?’ and, “how much money will I save’”?



Solar panels store energy throughout daylight hours, which means that homeowners will certainly have power at night. In fact, solar panels often store so much energy that some electricity gets sent back into the electrical grid.



In many parts of the country, utility companies will pay the homeowner for every kilowatt hour of electricity they send into the grid, which means that homeowners with large solar panel arrays will be able to save significant amounts of money on every utility bill. This is why solar power for home properties is a popular investment across America.



Once ready to install solar panels on any home, visitors to MakeMeSolar.com can fill out the simple online form or call the toll free number for more information.



