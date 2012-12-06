Maker' Mark Bourbon House and Lounge Announces New Birthday Party Packages for Dinner Parties

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2012 -- Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge announces new birthday party packages for dinner parties. Each package includes a special entree, to complete a special evening out. For $30 per couple, guests will enjoy package 1, including a salad and entrée. For $40 per couple, package 2 includes a salad, entrée and glass of champagne. For $75 per couple, package 3 includes a three-course meal and a bottle of wine. With these special dinner packages, guests will enjoy their birthday party in Louisville. To make a reservation, call 502.568.9009.



Here is what a recent guest had to say in a review about Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge: "I wanted to say thank you again for the dinner on Thursday night. It completely blew away all expectations we had and will definitely be back. We have bragged to all of our friends about how good the food was and how nice of an atmosphere it is. I can't say enough how grateful we are. Thanks again for a wonderful evening from the both of us. Again, tell Torrie thank you she was amazing."



The ambiance and culinary expertise of the Louisville Bourbon Bar offers guests the ultimate Louisville nightlife experience. The personal touch and attention to detail of Maker's Mark will make their guests night an evening to remember forever.



About Maker's Mark Bourbon House and Lounge

Fourth Street Live! is home to the first ever Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge. The hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 11am to 12am, Friday through Saturday from 11am to 3am and Sunday from 5pm to 12am. Maker's Mark Bourbon House and Lounge houses over 60 Kentucky distilled bourbons and offers the finest food in Louisville.



For more information, visit http://www.makerslounge.com/.