Maker of Family Safety App Offer Tips for Protecting Kids Against Internet Stranger Danger

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- "Stranger danger" is a term most school-age kids and their parents know. The phrase refers to the dangers associated with older strangers preying on innocent victims. While the term has been around for decades, it has a new dimension: internet stranger danger.



Although the threat of internet stranger danger is real and worrisome to any parent, there are many things parents can do to keep their children safe online while allowing them the freedom to enjoy the internet. The team at MamaBear Family Safety app compiled ten tips to help parents help their children avoid being targeted – and victimized – by online predators.



"Dangerous strangers can exist anywhere in the world, but they are especially common online and find lots of easy targets in our unsuspecting children and teens," said MamaBear president Robyn Spoto, a bona fide MamaBear with two curious, active boys of her own. "We put together a blog post on avoiding internet stranger danger so that parents can be more aware of how to protect their kids from being victimized by strangers posing as 'friends' online.



"It's a subject none of us wants to think about," Spoto continued. "Nonetheless, we need to arm ourselves with knowledge so our families can stay safe."



The MamaBear Family Safety App team's tips on how to avoid internet stranger danger can be found on the MamaBear blog: MamaBearApp.com/blog.



About MamaBear

MamaBear is a cutting-edge, worry-free parenting app for Android phones and iPhones that provides real-time GPS child monitoring, email-based location alerts, driving alerts and a powerful set of social media monitoring tools. Since its initial launch in 2012, MamaBear has received extensive media coverage in the U.S. and has been downloaded all over the world. The app is available in the Google Play Store for Android phones and in the Apple App Store for iPhones.



The makers of MamaBear Family Safety App are a group of parents, digital visionaries and experienced technology entrepreneurs with a passion for fostering family unity and worry-free parenting. Their mission is to create tools that provide parents a peace of mind while giving children needed freedom. Their core values are to protect children and honor families, encouraging trust and respecting privacy.



The MamaBear team regularly blogs about a variety of issues affecting parents and their children, especially when it comes to family safety. Read the blog at MamaBearApp.com/blog.



Learn more about the MamaBear Family Safety App at MamaBearApp.com or follow MamaBear on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and YouTube.