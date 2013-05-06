Maker's Mark Bourbon House and Lounge Announces Derby After-Party

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- After one of the most exciting days in sports, Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge announces a Derby After-Party for people involved in the service industry. Guests can start partying early in the morning with a delicious brunch served with bottomless Mimosas and Bloody Mary’s. The brunch begins early at 11 am until 4 pm, but those who need a little extra sleep can stop in from 4 pm to midnight for even more specials. At the bar, guests will be treated to half-price appetizers and select bottles of wine, $2 domestic beers and $4 premium well drinks.



If people cannot make it to the Derby After-Party, they can come back any night of the week for an affordable happy hour in Louisville. Ideal for young professionals of Louisville, happy hour will give them something to look forward to after a long week of work. People can meet up with co-workers and enjoy half-price premium well drinks and mouth-watering appetizers. Happy Hour is served every Monday through Friday from 4 to 7pm. There will be more than enough time to visit after work and enjoy an ice cold beer with friends.



Couples looking for a romantic night out can stop by Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge for the monthly Bourbon Dinner. On the second Saturday of each month guests can enjoy a pre-fixed three course meal. Inspired by Bourbon dining, the dinner is available for $40 per person. For table reservations, please call the restaurant at 502-568-9009.



About Makers Mark Bourbon House and Lounge

Fourth Street Live! is home to the first ever Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge, giving people of Kentucky a new and exciting restaurant to stop in on their night out on the town. The hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 11am to 12am, Friday through Saturday from 11am to 3am and Sunday from 5pm to 12am. Maker's Mark Bourbon House and Lounge houses over 60 Kentucky distilled bourbons and offers the finest food in Louisville. Drink specials are served daily, as Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge presents their famous happy hour in Louisville.



