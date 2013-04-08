Maker's Mark Bourbon House and Lounge Announces Drink Specials for April

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- St. Patty’s Day has come and past and many people of Louisville are left with hangovers. But luckily for them, Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge will now be offering new drink specials this April. To cure the hangover blues, Maker’s Mark will be presenting a late night happy hour, every Friday and Saturday night. During this special happy hour, guests will be treated to half-price classic cocktails and delicious appetizers from 11 pm to 1 am. Live music will be playing until 2 am, as people gather for a fun-filled weekend together.



Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge is also one of the more popular birthday party venues in Louisville. Offering each group southern-style cuisine, cheap drink specials, and party favors, the event coordinator is dedicated to making the special birthday boy or girl’s day unforgettable. While friends of the guest of honor enjoy cheap drink specials and bottle service, the birthday boy or girl will be served complimentary drinks throughout the night. Guests looking for more of a club atmosphere will enjoy dancing and partying in the late night lounge. For a more intimate gathering, the restaurant also offers a spacious private party room that will leave guests with plenty of room to mingle.



It is never too early to begin planning a New Year’s Eve party in Louisville. Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge offers multiple party packages for the special occasion. For $65 per person, guests will enjoy a 3 course meal with a complimentary bottle of champagne. This is ideal for couples looking for something romantic to do for New Year’s Eve. Guests can also inquire about booking a VIP Table with bottle service included.



About Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge

Fourth Street Live! is home to the first ever Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge, giving people of Kentucky a new and exciting restaurant to stop in on their night out on the town. The hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 11am to 12am, Friday through Saturday from 11am to 3am and Sunday from 5pm to 12am. Maker's Mark Bourbon House and Lounge houses over 60 Kentucky distilled bourbons and offers the finest food in Louisville. Drink specials are served daily, as Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge presents their famous happy hour in Louisville.



For further information upcoming drink specials in Louisville, visit http://www.makerslounge.com/.