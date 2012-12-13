Maker's Mark Bourbon House and Lounge Announces New Late Night Happy Hour Drink Specials

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2012 -- Maker’s Mark, the famous Bourbon house and lounge, announces new late night happy hour in Louisville. The bar will be serving half-price premium cocktails and late night appetizers. The late night happy hour food and drink specials will be available every Friday and Saturday night from 11 pm until 1 am. Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge will also be providing late night entertainment with live music from 11 pm to 2am, during happy hour.



For guests who want to visit Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge prior to the late night happy hour specials, they will enjoy the bar’s regular happy hour, available Monday through Friday, from 9 pm to 11 pm. Drink specials for the regular happy hour include half-price select house wines, cocktails and appetizers. Guests will enjoy visiting Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge after a long day of work, or holiday shopping.



Along with cheap drink specials in Louisville, Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge is an ideal venue for a corporate holiday party. The Louisiana bar/restaurant offers custom food and drink packages for holiday parties and can make special accommodations for larger groups. Here is what a recent guest had to say about her experience having Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge host a corporate party in Louisville: “We had a luncheon there today and I want to say Tiffany was wonderful. We are planning to use this location for all our future events.” – Cathy Head.



About Maker's Mark Bourbon House and Lounge

Fourth Street Live! is home to the first ever Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge. The hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 11am to 12am, Friday through Saturday from 11am to 3am and Sunday from 5pm to 12am. Maker's Mark Bourbon House and Lounge houses over 60 Kentucky distilled bourbons and offers the finest food in Louisville.



For further information on signing up for an open bar in Louisville, visit http://www.makerslounge.com/.