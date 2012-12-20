Maker's Mark Bourbon House and Lounge Announces Their Annual New Year's Eve Party

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge, the famous bourbon bar in Louisville, announces their annual New Year’s Eve party on Monday, December 31st. Spend the final moments of 2012 and the first moments of 2013 by enjoying the cheapest drink specials in the area. For $65, a guest can enjoy an open bar, which is available from 9 pm until 1 am. The bar will also be offering a three course meal that includes a bottle of Champagne. People who make reservations to be sat at a VIP table will be treated to bottle service, at $200 per bottle. This package includes three mixers and two red bulls. A live DJ will be spinning the top music of the year, keeping the party going until 4 am. Guests of Maker’s mark Bourbon House and Lounge will celebrate the beginning of 2013, by watching the ball drop on one of their 52” plasma TVs. For further details of the night’s event, contact the event coordinator by calling 502-568-9009 or email heathermakerslounge@gmail.com.



The Ambassador Room at Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge is an ideal venue for guests to host a birthday party in Louisville. This private party room will accommodate up to 50 guests for an intimate get-together, or up to 75 guests for a cocktail dinner reception. Located at the back of the restaurant, guests will be separated from the dining room by a glass wall, giving them a more private experience. Other than birthday parties, The Ambassador Room at Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge is ideal for hosting a bachelorette party in Louisville. The event staff will provide customized food and beverage party packages for any occasion. For birthdays and bachelorette parties, the guest of honor always drink for free, as their guests enjoy discounted drink specials.



About Makers Mark Bourbon House and Lounge

Fourth Street Live! is home to the first ever Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge. The hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 11am to 12am, Friday through Saturday from 11am to 3am and Sunday from 5pm to 12am. Maker's Mark Bourbon House and Lounge houses over 60 Kentucky distilled bourbons and offers the finest food in Louisville.



For further information on how Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge can host a corporate event in Louisville, visit http://www.makerslounge.com/.