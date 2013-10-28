Maker's Mark Bourbon House and Lounge Announces Week Long Halloween Specials

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- For one whole week—October 26 through November 2—Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge is pleased to announce they will be offering a Halloween inspired special three-course meal. Called the Pilots and Pin-Ups special, guests will receive a Jim Beam cocktail pairing to go with their three-course meal for just $40. Enjoy the exclusive southern inspired menu with casual seating arrangements and a relaxing ambiance for one of the most affordable meals in Louisville.



On Halloween, Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge will feature live music from 10 pm until 1 am and drink specials to celebrate the holiday. Take advantage of $4 Jim Beam’s and $5 Martini’s and wine glasses. Reserve the Chef’s Table room, capable of holding up to 40 guests, with access to the patio where the Halloween festivities will be displayed on 4th Street Live.



With a great view of 4th Street Live and the perfect southern hospitality, Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge will host any holiday party. Possessing a wide array of bourbons and cocktails and equipped with multiple private rooms, this is one of the most relaxing Christmas party venues in Louisville. Show up with the whole family, or hold a corporate party with separate sound control and private televisions to display slideshows in remembrance of the year that has passed. There are catering menus and plenty of drink specials to please any gathering.



When looking for a place to host a New Year’s Eve party in Louisville, Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge will boast a variety of specials and a high quality meal for couples and groups alike. There is the opportunity to reserve a private room, take advantage of an open bar special or receive bottle service for a private party.



With the amount of events taking place at Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge and the location on 4th Street Live, groups will have a memorable experience in an upscale restaurant. For more information on the Halloween special, or to inquire about a private party room for the holidays or New Year’s Eve, please call 502-568-9009 or visit their website today.



About Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge

Fourth Street Live! is home to the first ever Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge, giving people of Kentucky a new and exciting restaurant to stop in on their night out on the town. The hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 11am to 12am, Friday through Saturday from 11am to 3am and Sunday from 5pm to 12am. Maker's Mark Bourbon House and Lounge houses over 60 Kentucky distilled bourbons and offers the finest food in Louisville. Drink specials are served daily, as Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge presents their famous happy hour in Louisville.



For further information upcoming drink specials in Louisville, visit http://www.makerslounge.com/.