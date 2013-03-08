Makers Mark Bourbon House and Lounge Is Now Taking Reservations for Corporate Events in Louisville

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge is now taking reservations for companies looking to host a corporate event in Louisville. Inside the established venue, guests will find two private party rooms that are perfect for any size corporate event. With the ability to accommodate up to 50 guests, The Ambassador Room is ideal for a sit-down dinner. The room can also fit 85 people for a cocktail reception, leaving plenty of room to mingle the night away. The Chef’s Table is ideal for more intimate size groups and can accommodate 22 people for a sit-down dinner and 40 guests for a cocktail reception. The boardroom style set-up is ideal for corporate lunch meetings and presentations. To book a private party room for a corporate event, contact the event coordinator at 502-568-9009.



During the weekend, Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge is the place to go to for cheap drink specials In Louisville. Every Friday and Saturday night, guests will enjoy half-price Classic Cocktails and appetizers from the bar. Cocktails available include Maker’s Manhattan, Mint Julep, Bluegrass Mimosas and many other signatures. The restaurant will also have live music available every Friday from 10 pm to 1 am that will be sure to keep the fun moving all night long.



Drink specials aren’t just served on the weekends. Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge also serves drink specials during their daily happy hour in Louisville. Happy Hour is available at Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge every Monday through Friday from 4 pm until 7 pm. After a long, hard day at the office, young professionals of Louisville will find half-price premium wells and appetizers at the bar. Rush over to Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge after work for cheap food and drink specials.



About Makers Mark Bourbon House and Lounge

Fourth Street Live! is home to the first ever Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge, giving people of Kentucky a new and exciting restaurant to stop in on their night out on the town. The hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 11am to 12am, Friday through Saturday from 11am to 3am and Sunday from 5pm to 12am. Maker's Mark Bourbon House and Lounge houses over 60 Kentucky distilled bourbons and offers the finest food in Louisville. Drink specials are served daily, as Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge presents their famous happy hour in Louisville.



For further information upcoming drink specials in Louisville, visit http://www.makerslounge.com/.