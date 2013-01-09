Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge, is now taking reservations for private parties in 2013. Last year brought many great moments to the Louisville restaurant and this year is sure to be even more memorable. Beginning in January, guests will be able to reserve a corporate party in Louisville. The private party room offers ample space and has the ability to hold up to 75 people. The room is also a perfect venue to hold live entertainment and can accommodate tables for custom catering options. There is no better way to kick off the New Year, than by having Maker’s Mark Kentucky Bourbon House and Lounge host a private party. To reserve a private party room, contact the event coordinator at 502-568-9009.



Many companies choose to have Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge host a sit-down dinner or reception. The Chef’s Table can accommodate up to 22 guests for a sit-down dinner and 40 guests for a cocktail reception. Conveniently located at the front of the restaurant, guests will have direct access to the outside patio. Companies also choose the open bar package for their corporate meetings and events. The open bar in Louisville gives guests access to an unlimited supply of beer, mixed drinks, and bourbon, throughout the night. The best part of choosing the open bar package is that it is cheaper to pay up front, than by paying per drink. This package is ideal for larger groups, but smaller groups are also welcome to choose the package. There is no better way to celebrate a company milestone, or employee birthday party than by enjoying an unlimited supply of drinks. If guests cannot choose between what kind of food they want at their event, than Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge will provide customized food and beverage packages to fit the specific needs of each group. When booking a private party or corporate event in Louisville, the upscale bourbon restaurant should be kept in mind.



About Makers Mark Bourbon House and Lounge

Fourth Street Live! is home to the first ever Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge. The hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 11am to 12am, Friday through Saturday from 11am to 3am and Sunday from 5pm to 12am. Maker's Mark Bourbon House and Lounge houses over 60 Kentucky distilled bourbons and offers the finest food in Louisville. Drink specials are served daily, as Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge presents their famous happy hour in Louisville.



For further information upcoming drink specials in Louisville, visit http://www.makerslounge.com/.