Maker's Mark Bourbon House and Lounge Is Now Taking Reservations for Super Bowl Parties

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge, the famous bourbon bar in Louisville, is now taking reservations for the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 3rd. The private party rooms at Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lunge makes for a great spot to watch the big game because event staff will serve food and drinks throughout the night. The room is equipped with a 52 inch HDTV that will catch all of the night’s action. Part of the exclusive party packages provided by Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge include an extended tailgating menu featuring pizza, wings and every game-day favorite. For VIP treatment on any sporting event, contact the event coordinator at heathermakerslounge@gmail.com or call 502-568-9009. A Superbowl party in Louisville isn’t complete unless it is at the private party room at Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge.



Guests interested in having Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge host their birthday parties can reserve the private party room in Louisville. As with all of the birthday parties at Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge, the special birthday boy or girl drinks for free, as their friends are served half-price drinks. For every birthday party, the bar provides party favors and a complimentary toast the person celebrating their birthday. This year, blowing out the birthday candles will be more memorable in Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge’s private party room.



Hosting a birthday party in Louisville isn’t the only reason to visit Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge. Many guests sign up for the after work happy hour. Available every Thursday and Friday, from 6 to 9 pm, the happy hour host will be served a complimentary cocktail. Their guests are served half-price premium wells, house wines, domestics and appetizers. People interested in signing up for the after-work happy hour at Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge can fill out the reservation form online.



About Makers Mark Bourbon House and Lounge

Fourth Street Live! is home to the first ever Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge. The hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 11am to 12am, Friday through Saturday from 11am to 3am and Sunday from 5pm to 12am. Maker's Mark Bourbon House and Lounge houses over 60 Kentucky distilled bourbons and offers the finest food in Louisville. Drink specials are served daily, as Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge presents their famous happy hour in Louisville.



For further information upcoming drink specials in Louisville, visit http://www.makerslounge.com/.