Maker's Mark Bourbon House and Lounge Now Accepting Reservations for Bachelorette Parties

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- Planning the perfect bachelorette party can be overly stressful for the maid of honor. The atmosphere, venue and style need to provide the setting that sends the bachelorette off in style. Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge is pleased to announce they are now accepting reservations for bachelorette parties. Simply book the night, and let the event planning professionals take care of the rest. With a wide variety of different packages, Maker’s Mark has become one of the prime bachelorette party locations in Louisville.



Planning a bachelorette party with Maker’s Mark means the bride-to-be eats free. If looking for a low-key celebration, there is a bachelorette happy hour from 9 pm-11 pm to enjoy cocktails and chat in the lounge area. There are several drink and bottle service packages to choose from as well as the opportunity to reserve a private room. The Chef’s Table is a perfect setting for any bachelorette party. With the capacity to hold up to 40 people, this room is in the front of the restaurant and gives the party private access to the patio where guests can appreciate the nightlife in Louisville, Kentucky with a variety of events occurring on 4th Street Live. If interested, parties can also take part in educational bourbon classes.



Guests will have such a good time at Maker’s Mark, they can then book their wedding rehearsal in the Ambassador Room with seating for up to 85 guests. If there’s a large group, the restaurant is available for full rental. Aside from bachelor and bachelorette parties, Maker’s Mark hosts birthday parties, anniversary parties, banquets and corporate events. There are over 70 bourbons to choose from and happy hour every weeknight from 4 pm-7 pm. To hear more about these offers or to make a reservation, please call 502-568-9009 today.



About Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge

Fourth Street Live! is home to the first ever Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge, giving people of Kentucky a new and exciting restaurant to stop in on their night out on the town. The hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 11am to 12am, Friday through Saturday from 11am to 3am and Sunday from 5pm to 12am. Maker's Mark Bourbon House and Lounge houses over 60 Kentucky distilled bourbons and offers the finest food in Louisville. Drink specials are served daily, as Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge presents their famous happy hour in Louisville.



For further information upcoming drink specials in Louisville, visit http://www.makerslounge.com/.