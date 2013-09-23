Maker's Mark Bourbon House and Lounge Now Hosting Late Night Happy Hour on Weekends

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Located on “4th Street Live!” in the heart of downtown Louisville, Maker's Mark Bourbon House and Lounge is announcing their late night happy hour specials every Friday and Saturday night. With happy hour every weeknight until 7 pm, guests can enjoy this late night special from 11pm thru 1am and take advantage of half-price cocktails and appetizers.



Spend every Friday night at Maker’s Mark to relax in their elegant bourbon lounge while receiving happy hour prices from 4-7 and again from 11-1 am. For entertainment, there will be live music in addition to some of the best DJs in Louisville playing every Friday starting at 10 pm. If there is an event or concert on “4th Street Live!” guests can sit on the patio to listen to all the outdoor activities. Those who capitalize on the happy hour can inquire with the staff about a private event at one of the best holiday party places in Louisville.



With its premier location, Maker's Mark Bourbon House and Lounge serves as the ideal private party lounge. There are two private rooms with the capacity to hold up to 85 guests. Throw a birthday party, alumni gathering, or hold a corporate party in the Chef’s Table room to get complete access to the outdoor patio on “4th Street Live!”



One of the best holiday party locations in Louisville, Maker’s Mark has select drink packages and the customized catering menus to leave every guest satisfied. With over 70 different types of bourbon and an assortment of wines, guests will be able to enjoy the best southern hospitality from all servers along with one of the most affordable dinner menus on “4th Street Live!”



To learn more about the late night happy hours and private party rooms to reserve, please call 502-568-9009 to speak with an event planning specialist or visit their website today.



About Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge

Fourth Street Live! is home to the first ever Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge, giving people of Kentucky a new and exciting restaurant to stop in on their night out on the town. The hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 11am to 12am, Friday through Saturday from 11am to 3am and Sunday from 5pm to 12am. Maker's Mark Bourbon House and Lounge houses over 60 Kentucky distilled bourbons and offers the finest food in Louisville. Drink specials are served daily, as Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge presents their famous happy hour in Louisville.



For further information upcoming drink specials in Louisville, visit http://www.makerslounge.com/.