Maker's Mark Bourbon House & Lounge Now Taking Reservations for Wedding Parties This Summer

This summer will be full of many special occasions and people will be looking for a fun venue to host their private party in Louisville. During the warmer months of the year, many couples will be tying the knot and there is only one place to host all of their pre-wedding celebrations. Maker's Mark Bourbon House and Lounge is pleased to announce they are now taking reservations for various wedding parties during the entire summer season. The famous Louisville restaurant is prepared to help plan bachelorette parties, rehearsal dinners, receptions and post-wedding cocktail parties.



There are many things to consider when planning a pre-wedding party, but with the help of Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge, the night will be unforgettable. The bar will be offering a special two hour happy hour for bachelorette parties, which will take place from 9pm to 11pm. There will also be discounted bottle service for the group available at a VIP table. Since the bride-to-be will be taking a final leap of faith into marriage, they get a complimentary entrée for their final night out as a single woman.



Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge will also be offering a bridal brunch option this summer. Every Sunday, from 11am to 4pm, a bridal brunch will be served with $10 endless Mimosas and Bloody Mary’s. The bride-to-be will also receive a complimentary brunch on the house. Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge features two spacious private party rooms that are ideal for rehearsal dinners and receptions. The Ambassador room seats 50 guests for a sit-down dinner, while 40 guests can enjoy a cocktail reception at the Chef’s Table. For more information on private party options, please contact the event coordinator by calling 502-568-9009 or send an email to heathermakerslounge@gmail.com.



About Makers Mark Bourbon House & Lounge

Fourth Street Live! is home to the first ever Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge, giving people of Kentucky a new and exciting restaurant to stop in on their night out on the town. The hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 11am to 12am, Friday and Saturday from 11am to 3am and Sunday from 5pm to 12am. Maker's Mark Bourbon House and Lounge houses over 60 Kentucky distilled bourbons and offers the finest food in Louisville. Drink specials are served daily, as Maker’s Mark Bourbon House and Lounge presents their famous happy hour in Louisville.



For further information upcoming drink specials in Louisville, visit http://www.makerslounge.com/.