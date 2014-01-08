Makers of Family Safety App Address Twerking

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- In recent weeks, one of the top search phrases at Google is "What is Twerking." It is hard to avoid hearing references almost daily to Miley Cyrus and her recent turn from sweet little Hannah Montana to the twerking, tongue-wagging, pot-smoking-on-stage persona she has become.



The salacious twerking dance has caught fire in some circles, confused and bewildered many parents and has even gotten itself banned at a few schools. The craze will undoubtedly go down in history as one of the most infamous trends of 2013.



What is twerking and how can parents stay informed? The team at MamaBear Family Safety App posted a blog addressing the twerking trend.



"Knowing is half the battle," said MamaBear president Robyn Spoto, a bona fide MamaBear with two curious, active boys of her own. "We chuckle about it in my parenting circles, but I’d seriously want to know the context of my kid’s twerking conversations."



Read the MamaBear blog about twerking: What is Twerking? What Parents Should Know about the Teen Twerking Craze



About MamaBear

MamaBear is a cutting-edge, worry-free parenting app for Android phones and iPhones that provides family safety monitoring location alerts, driving alerts and a powerful set of social media monitoring tools. Since its initial launch in 2012, MamaBear has received extensive media coverage in the U.S. and has been downloaded all over the world. The app is available in the Google Play Store for Android phones and in the Apple App Store for iPhones.



The makers of MamaBear Family Safety App are a group of parents, digital visionaries and experienced technology entrepreneurs with a passion for fostering family unity and worry-free parenting. Their mission is to create tools that provide parents peace of mind while giving children needed freedom. Their core values are to protect children, honor families, encourage trust and respect privacy.



The MamaBear team regularly blogs about a variety of issues affecting parents and their children, especially when it comes to family safety. Read the blog at mamabearapp.com/blog.



Learn more about the MamaBear Family Safety App at MamaBearApp.com or follow MamaBear on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and YouTube.