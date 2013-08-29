Makers of Family Safety App Give Tips on How to Prevent, Stop Cyberbullying

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- Horror stories abound worldwide about cyberbullying and the devastating outcomes of a child being picked on via the internet. Instances of cyberbullying can lead to social isolation, depression and even suicide on the part of the bullying victim.



While cyberbullying is a very real threat, there are many preventative measures and action steps parents and children can take to stop a cyberbully in his/her tracks, leaving social media for its proper use: as a way to bond, share and strengthen positive relationships. The team at the MamaBear Family Safety App posted a new article on the MamaBear blog outlining these safety tips so that families can enjoy their smartphones and internet devices without worry.



Cyberbullying occurs when a child is threatened, harassed, or humiliated in a digital form, whether that be in a chat room, through email or text messages or on a social media website like Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.



A cyberbully can be a boy or a girl. He or she is often anonymous, able to hide behind a screen name. With the internet, his/her bullying tactics can be employed 24/7 with the use of a smartphone or computer. And unlike other forms of bullying, cyberbullying can be very public, making the humiliation a bullying victim feels that much more painful.



"Cyberbullying is a very real threat for any child with a smartphone or internet connection," said MamaBear President Robyn Spoto, a bona fide MamaBear with two boys of her own. "While the threat is real, parents shouldn't have to worry – there are many things they can do to protect their children and stop cyberbullying before it starts. We put together a list of tips that will arm parents with the knowledge of how to prevent cyberbullying – and help them know how to deal with it if it does happen."



Read the MamaBear Cyberbullying safety tips blog post here.



About MamaBear

MamaBear is a cutting-edge, worry-free parenting app for Android phones and iPhones that provides real-time GPS child monitoring, email-based location alerts, driving alerts and a powerful set of social media monitoring tools. Since its initial launch in 2012, MamaBear has received extensive media coverage in the U.S. and has been downloaded all over the world. The app is available in the Google Play Store for Android phones and in the Apple App Store for iPhones.



The makers of MamaBear Family Safety App are a group of parents, digital visionaries and experienced technology entrepreneurs with a passion for fostering family unity and worry-free parenting. Their mission is to create tools that provide parents a peace of mind while giving children needed freedom. Their core values are to protect children and honor families, encouraging trust and respecting privacy.



The MamaBear team regularly blogs about a variety of issues affecting parents and their children, especially when it comes to family safety. Read the blog at mamabearapp.com/blog.



MamaBear is available for download, free via the Apple app store here and the Google Play for Android here.



photo credit: > ange< via photopincc