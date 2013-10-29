Makers of Family Safety App Offer Halloween Safety Tips

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Every kid wants to enjoy the fun of trick-or-treating with friends on Halloween night. Many parents remember the joy of running through the neighborhood in the dark collecting ungodly amounts of candy. To help parents take family safety measures in a smartphone connected world this Halloween, the team at MamaBear Family Safety App compiled a list of safety tips they shared on the MamaBear blog.



Parenting is a bit different today. Few parents are comfortable sending their kids off into the the dark without adult supervision. And while many neighborhoods around the country have designated trick-or-treating events designed to keep children and families safe, sometimes that is not enough to reassure parents worried about sending kids off to trick-or-treat.



The safety measures MamaBear App recommends include tracking children's locations on Halloween night, monitoring social media activity, choosing the right costume, traveling in groups among others.



"Halloween is such a fun time for kids and may be a night of worry for parents," said MamaBear president Robyn Spoto, a bona fide MamaBear with two curious, active boys of her own. "We wanted to give parents some tips that will help them prepare for a safe, fun trick-or-treating experience."



Read the MamaBear Halloween safety tips blog post here.



About MamaBear

MamaBear is a cutting-edge, worry-free parenting app for Android phones and iPhones that provides location monitoring, driving alerts and a powerful set of social media monitoring tools. Since its initial launch in 2012, MamaBear has received extensive media coverage in the U.S. and has been downloaded all over the world. The app is available in the Google Play Store for Android phones and in the Apple App Store for iPhones.



The makers of MamaBear Family Safety App are a group of parents, digital visionaries and experienced technology entrepreneurs with a passion for fostering family unity and worry-free parenting. Their mission is to create tools that provide parents a peace of mind while giving children needed freedom. Their core values are to protect children and honor families, encouraging trust and respecting privacy.



The MamaBear team regularly blogs about a variety of issues affecting parents and their children, especially when it comes to family safety.



Learn more about the MamaBear Family Safety App at MamaBearApp.com or follow MamaBear on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and YouTube.



Image Credit: Kids Activity Blog