Makers of Family Safety App Post Blog on How to Be a Savvy Middle School Parent

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- As any parent of a middle schooler knows, the transition from elementary to middle school isn't always easy. A whole new world of opportunities – and challenges – opens up to a child. Middle school is, perhaps, the first time many tweens will have their own mobile devices and it is the first time many of them will use social media. As a result, much of a middle schooler's social world exists via apps like Instagram, Kik and facebook.



The team at MamaBear Family Safety App continues to advise parents about family safety and the dangers a child is exposed to when they use mobile devices and social media for the first time. They recently posted a blog offering advice to middle school parents about some of the changes they can expect when their child transitions to middle school -- from social media use to extra freedom to roam -- and how to deal with these changes.



The post "How to Be a Savvy Middle School Parent" can be read here.



About MamaBear

MamaBear is a cutting-edge, worry-free parenting app for Android phones and iPhones that provides real-time GPS child monitoring, email-based location alerts, driving alerts and a powerful set of social media monitoring tools. Since its initial launch in 2012, MamaBear has received extensive media coverage in the U.S. and has been downloaded all over the world. The app is available in the Google Play Store for Android phones and in the Apple App Store for iPhones.



The makers of MamaBear Family Safety App are a group of parents, digital visionaries and experienced technology entrepreneurs with a passion for fostering family unity and worry-free parenting. Their mission is to create tools that provide parents a peace of mind while giving children needed freedom. Their core values are to protect children and honor families, encouraging trust and respecting privacy.



The MamaBear team regularly blogs about a variety of issues affecting parents and their children, especially when it comes to family safety. Read the blog at MamaBearApp.com/blog.



The newly updated MamaBear app is available for Android users on the Google Play store and for iOS users in the Apple App Store.



Learn more about the MamaBear Family Safety App at MamaBearApp.com or follow MamaBear on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and YouTube.