Makers of Mamabear Blog About the Best Parental Control Apps for Android Devices

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- When you give your child a smartphone, you give them the world. That world can come with a lot of fun and education. But it also comes with a lot of risk. The possibilities are endless, but so are the dangers to your children when they immerse themselves in the online environment.



At the same time, when you send your child out into the world today you no longer have to worry about where they are. Technology allows parents to monitor their children's locations with smartphone apps and GPS technology.



Today, there are many free and premium apps on the Google Play store designed to help parents monitor their children's online behavior and physical locations. How do you choose the right app for your family’s Android devices? How do you prevent kids from downloading the wrong apps or media? Which apps will let you know where your child is at any given moment of the day? Which apps help you know when your child is being cyberbullied?



To help parents identify and understand the features of some of the most popular parental control apps available on the Google Play store, the team at MamaBear posted a blog identifying and describing six of their preferred apps.



"Technology can create greater risks for our kids, but thankfully it also provides parents many resources to aid them in keeping their kids safe," said MamaBear president Robyn Spoto, a bona fide MamaBear with two curious, active boys of her own. “We want to help parents make informed decisions about which parental control apps best suit their needs." - Robyn Spoto, MamaBear App



Read the MamaBear app comparison blog post Six Best Parental Control Apps for Android.



About MamaBear

MamaBear is a cutting-edge, worry-free parenting app for Android phones and iPhones that provides family safety monitoring location alerts, driving alerts and a powerful set of social media monitoring tools. Since its initial launch in 2012, MamaBear has received extensive media coverage in the U.S. and has been downloaded all over the world. The app is available in the Google Play Store for Android phones and in the Apple App Store for iPhones.



The makers of MamaBear Family Safety App are a group of parents, digital visionaries and experienced technology entrepreneurs with a passion for fostering family unity and worry-free parenting. Their mission is to create tools that provide parents peace of mind while giving children needed freedom. Their core values are to protect children, honor families, encourage trust and respect privacy.



The MamaBear team regularly blogs about a variety of issues affecting parents and their children, especially when it comes to family safety. Read the blog at mamabearapp.com/blog.



Learn more about the MamaBear Family Safety App at MamaBearApp.com or follow MamaBear on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and YouTube.