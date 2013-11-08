Makers of MamaBear Family Safety App Explain Changes with iOS 7

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Apple recently introduced the seventh version of its operating system, also known as iOS 7. Though the new operating system features a redesigned user interface and many functionality improvements, users of location apps like the MamaBear Family Safety App need to be aware of how the changes will affect their apps.



The team at the MamaBear safety app recently posted a blog about the Apple's new operating system and how it will affect users of the app. The post contains steps to take to make sure the app is working properly on all family members' smartphones.



"With technology, change is the only constant," said MamaBear president Robyn Spoto. "We wanted our families to be aware of how iOS 7will affect use of the MamaBear app, so we wrote a blog post walking them through the changes."



Read the blog post about how to use MamaBear with Apple's iOS 7 here.



About MamaBear

MamaBear is a cutting-edge, worry-free parenting app for Android phones and iPhones that provides family safety monitoring location alerts, driving alerts and a powerful set of social media monitoring tools. Since its initial launch in 2012, MamaBear has received extensive media coverage in the U.S. and has been downloaded all over the world. The app is available in the Google Play Store for Android phones and in the Apple App Store for iPhones.



The makers of MamaBear Family Safety App are a group of parents, digital visionaries and experienced technology entrepreneurs with a passion for fostering family unity and worry-free parenting. Their mission is to create tools that provide parents peace of mind while giving children needed freedom. Their core values are to protect children, honor families, encourage trust and respect privacy.



The MamaBear team regularly blogs about a variety of issues affecting parents and their children, especially when it comes to family safety. Read the blog at mamabearapp.com/blog.



Learn more about the MamaBear Family Safety App at MamaBearApp.com or follow MamaBear on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and YouTube.