Makers of MamaBear Family Safety App Highlight Disaster Plan Blog Post for National Preparedness Month

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- September is National Preparedness Month. It is a time for families to focus on preparing emergency plans.



The Ad Council recently surveyed 800 adults across the nation about emergency preparedness. "Six out of 10 American families said they did not have a family emergency plan, according to the survey," a CNN article states. "Only 19 percent felt they were 'very prepared' for a disaster."



Along with its survey, the Ad Council released a humorous PSA that sheds light on this statistic by showing a family discussing their ironic un-disaster-plan. The viral video was used as a discussion point in a new blog post by the team at MamaBear Family Safety App. The post focuses on disaster preparedness and includes resources on how families can deal with disaster when it strikes.



The makers of the MamaBear Family Safety App spend a great deal of time and energy keeping parents informed and their children safe which can be a helpful tool in the event of a disaster.



This September, during FEMA’s National Preparedness Month, the team at MamaBear is sharing information about disaster preparedness plans encouraging families to take action.



The post "Emergency Disaster Plan - Is Your Family Prepared?" can be read here.



About MamaBear

MamaBear is a cutting-edge, worry-free parenting app for Android phones and iPhones that provides real-time GPS child monitoring, email-based location alerts, driving alerts and a powerful set of social media monitoring tools. Since its initial launch in 2012, MamaBear has received extensive media coverage in the U.S. and has been downloaded all over the world. The app is available in the Google Play Store for Android phones and in the Apple App Store for iPhones.



The makers of MamaBear Family Safety App are a group of parents, digital visionaries and experienced technology entrepreneurs with a passion for fostering family unity and worry-free parenting. Their mission is to create tools that provide parents a peace of mind while giving children needed freedom. Their core values are to protect children and honor families, encouraging trust and respecting privacy.



The MamaBear team regularly blogs about a variety of issues affecting parents and their children, especially when it comes to family safety. Read the blog at MamaBearApp.com/blog.



The newly updated MamaBear app is available for Android users on the Google Play store and for iOS users in the Apple App Store.



Learn more about the MamaBear Family Safety App at MamaBearApp.com or follow MamaBear on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and YouTube.